411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
wrestlinginc.com
The Ricky Steamboat Moniker Was Born Because His Real Name Sounded Too Much Like A Heel
In an interview on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat revealed how his name was given to him by legendary promoter Eddie Graham. Debuting in March 1976 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) promotion after completing Verne Gagne's grueling training camp,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
wrestlinginc.com
EC3 Jokingly States That He Could Beat AEW Star To Death With His Own Legs
EC3 recently was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast. During the interview, the former WWE and Impact star went into strange detail about him and current AEW star Adam Cole being the last men on earth. "My neighbor Kurt, the realtor, hell of a guy looks just...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is 'Point Person' At WWE Raw With Triple H Out
Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" is being billed as a big one, but one person who won't be there to see it live is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. That's because news broke earlier today that Levesque had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the unfortunate setback, everything else looks set to go according to plan for tonight's show, with PWInsider reporting that "Road Dogg" Brian James, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be taking charge. It should also be noted that James was present for last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Jerry Lawler Compares Current Celebrity To Andy Kaufman
When it comes to Jerry Lawler, fans immediately think about Andy Kaufman and the epic rivalry they had in Memphis, which helped to push wrestling to a new level. However, during an interview with "Busted Open Radio," Lawler revealed, "A lot of people in Hollywood thought it was career suicide," for Kaufman, but that didn't stop him for pursuing it.
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Update On Ezekiel's Career On WWE Raw
There's bad news for fans invested in the Ezekiel – Elias – Elrod storyline. On this week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City, Elias confirmed that Ezekiel was no longer a WWE Superstar, referencing Kevin Owens' brutal attack on his younger brother back in August. "It feels great to...
wrestlinginc.com
Rosa Mendes Calls Former WWE Gimmick 'Degrading'
On a June 2010 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Rosa Mendes attempted to align herself with the team of Michelle McCool and Layla, collectively known as LayCool. The heel champions declined Mendes' proposal, but that didn't stop Mendes from attempting some unique tactics to persuade them otherwise. Throughout the rest of...
wrestlinginc.com
Jerry Lawler Names The Greatest Thing He's Ever Done In WWE
WWE's "Table for 3" series consists of three wrestlers getting together to tell stories over dinner, and the result is often an interesting look at past rivalries and friendships. In the latest episode, Jerry "The King" Lawler sat down with Bret Hart and Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane, to discuss the New Generation era of the company in the early to mid 1990s.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/17) - United States Championship Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Dexter Lumis Vs. The Miz
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 17, 2022, coming to you live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!. Brock Lesnar will be addressing the WWE Universe following his shocking return last week in Brooklyn, in which he beat down Bobby Lashley ahead of his United States Championship Match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins to cost him big. Prior to that, he hadn't been seen since facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. What will he have to say?
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Hopes Vince McMahon Returns And Is Given Proper Sendoff
Mike Chioda is calling on WWE to give its former head honcho a proper send-off that commemorates the full depth and scope of his leadership of the company over the years. Speaking on his "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda" podcast, the former WWE referee acknowledged that the sordid circumstances surrounding Vince McMahon's departure from the company forced the abrupt end to his leadership, adding, "It's just sad." But Chioda hoped there could be a proper salute to his old boss in the foreseeable future.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Feels More Comfortable With One Aspect Of WWE These Days
Things within WWE have shifted drastically since Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) was promoted to Chief Content Officer. From a potential "NXT" overhaul to a lift on previously banned words, there is a certain level of comfort that may have not been as present before. That extends to Shawn Michaels as well, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE. Speaking on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," the WWE Hall of Famer touched on one crucial aspect of the product — superstars making the job from "NXT" to the main roster.
