A Madera County man was recently arrested after what began as a report of a domestic dispute eventually escalated to a stand-off and hostage situation. On the night of Friday, October 7, officers responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court in Chowchilla to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. Officers soon learned that the suspect — identified as Robert Glenn Hernandez — was refusing to come outside and was possibly armed.

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO