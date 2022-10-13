Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
Man arrested for kidnapping 2 children in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he forced his way into a home and kidnapped two children on Saturday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Springville Avenue and Jaye Street for a report of child abduction. Officials said the woman […]
crimevoice.com
Madera County Man Arrested after Alleged Hostage Situation, Stand-Off
A Madera County man was recently arrested after what began as a report of a domestic dispute eventually escalated to a stand-off and hostage situation. On the night of Friday, October 7, officers responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court in Chowchilla to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. Officers soon learned that the suspect — identified as Robert Glenn Hernandez — was refusing to come outside and was possibly armed.
Bakersfield Now
1 shot and killed in Delano, police investigating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a homicide over the weekend. On Saturday around 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the Park Place Apartments, located in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue regarding shots fired and a man down. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times, said the department.
Central Fresno Chinese restaurant asking for help from police amid vandalism, copper theft
The co-owner of a Chinese restaurant that's a staple in Central Fresno says thieves could force her to close the doors of the business.
sierranewsonline.com
Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure
FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
DOJ: Man accused of kidnapping, grooming Fresno girl dies in custody
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno has died while in custody, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Monday, officials confirmed that Nathan Larson died while in custody in Maricopa County, Arizona on September 18. Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office […]
Man called one of the worst child predators and accused of kidnapping Fresno girl dies
A Fresno County Sheriff's official once called Nathan Larson one of the worst child sexual predators the county had ever seen. Now, the man has died.
campussafetymagazine.com
Tranquility High Student Arrested for Alleged School Shooting Threats
TRANQUILITY, Calif. — A 15-year-old Tranquility High School student was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he made threats to carry out a shooting at the school. Community members alerted authorities that the student made threats on social media to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, reports ABC News. The posts were sent to school administrators who then contacted the school resource officer — a deputy with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested after possible active shooter in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the […]
Police arrest parolee after finding around 200 fentanyl pills in vehicle
Fresno police have arrested, charged and booked a man who did not stop for a red light and discovered approximately 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl in his vehicle.
Driver of stolen car crashes into 3 cars, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into three cars in Clovis Saturday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call of a possible stolen car traveling south on Clovis and Gettysburg. Police say a pursuit began on Ashlan and Clovis Avenues […]
DOJ: Fresno men plead guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Fresno men pleaded guilty Monday to being felons in possession of a firearm and ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Edward Page, 33, and Trayvon Smith, 32, according to court documents, on June 21, 2021, law enforcement officers received a report of two individuals possessing a firearm in a […]
3 car collision injures deputy, officials say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-car collision after midnight Saturday in Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the deputy was stopped at the Willow and Nees stoplight facing Nees when two cars coming west down Nees collided […]
Charges added to Tollhouse man after guns and ammo found, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday. Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast […]
Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
WATCH: Bodycam shows arrest after shots fired into Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam footage released by the Fresno Police Department on Friday shows what led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man on March 6, who police say fired gunshots through the adjoining wall of his apartment – into an apartment where two children lived. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were […]
Bicycle theft leads to 70-year-old facing homicide charge, deputies say
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New information released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday revealed what deputies say led to a 70-year-old man from Parlier being arrested on suspicion of a homicide earlier this month. Deputies say 70-year-old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier was booked into jail following the death of 45-year-old Jose Palafox Jr. […]
KMJ
Fresno Police Release Body-Cam Video from Officer-Involved Shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
Washington Examiner
Arrest of 15-year-old in California thwarted school shooting, authorities say
A would-be school shooting was thwarted in California with the arrest of a 15-year-old, authorities say. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of social media posts from the teenager, threatening to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, ABC News reported. Police went to the boy's home and searched his backpack, where they found a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. The student was promptly arrested.
Woman killed after hit and run in central Fresno, investigation underway
Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in central Fresno.
