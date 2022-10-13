ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Madera County Man Arrested after Alleged Hostage Situation, Stand-Off

A Madera County man was recently arrested after what began as a report of a domestic dispute eventually escalated to a stand-off and hostage situation. On the night of Friday, October 7, officers responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court in Chowchilla to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. Officers soon learned that the suspect — identified as Robert Glenn Hernandez — was refusing to come outside and was possibly armed.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 shot and killed in Delano, police investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a homicide over the weekend. On Saturday around 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the Park Place Apartments, located in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue regarding shots fired and a man down. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times, said the department.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure

FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
campussafetymagazine.com

Tranquility High Student Arrested for Alleged School Shooting Threats

TRANQUILITY, Calif. — A 15-year-old Tranquility High School student was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he made threats to carry out a shooting at the school. Community members alerted authorities that the student made threats on social media to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, reports ABC News. The posts were sent to school administrators who then contacted the school resource officer — a deputy with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver of stolen car crashes into 3 cars, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into three cars in Clovis Saturday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call of a possible stolen car traveling south on Clovis and Gettysburg. Police say a pursuit began on Ashlan and Clovis Avenues […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 car collision injures deputy, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-car collision after midnight Saturday in Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the deputy was stopped at the Willow and Nees stoplight facing Nees when two cars coming west down Nees collided […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Charges added to Tollhouse man after guns and ammo found, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday. Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fresno Police Release Body-Cam Video from Officer-Involved Shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
FRESNO, CA
Washington Examiner

Arrest of 15-year-old in California thwarted school shooting, authorities say

A would-be school shooting was thwarted in California with the arrest of a 15-year-old, authorities say. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of social media posts from the teenager, threatening to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, ABC News reported. Police went to the boy's home and searched his backpack, where they found a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. The student was promptly arrested.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy