Read full article on original website
Related
stthom.edu
UST Receives $3M Title V Grant from US DOE to Coach Hispanics for Academic Retention and Transformation Program
The University of St. Thomas-Houston has been awarded a five-year, $3 million competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Education OPE Title V Developing Hispanic Institutions for the CHART (Coaching Hispanics for Academic Retention and Transformation) Program. UST is recognized as a Hispanic-serving Institution (HSI), a designation from the U.S....
Comments / 0