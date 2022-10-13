ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby

By Brian Wallstin
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

Vermont State Police say they have identified a suspect in the 33-year-old unsolved murder of a Danby couple.

Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday at his home in Syracuse, New York. He is accused of killing George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home on U.S. Route 7.

The couple had been stabbed multiple times. Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing of value had been removed from the house.

Earlier this year, Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Sam Truex said a neighbor reported seeing George Peacock through the front porch window.

In 2021, Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Sam Truex said a neighbor reported seeing George Peacock through the front porch window and immediately thought he was injured.

“The house was found locked and [the neighbor] utilized the overhead garage door opener from the victim’s car to access the house and it wasn’t until they entered that they discovered both George and Catherine were deceased,” Truex said.

Two weeks later, Louise, who was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters, was identified as a suspect in the killings based on circumstantial evidence. Authorities conducted a DNA test of a spot of blood found Louise’s car in October 1989, but the technology was in its infancy at the time and the results were inconclusive.

But on Thursday, Vermont State Police said further forensic testing in May 2020 determined the blood found in the car was a DNA match for George Peacock.

Louise is jailed in New York pending extradition to Vermont, where he will face arraignment on two counts of second-degree murder.

Nikkie Alixsandir
4d ago

He’s 79 if he actually did it I expect a confession because he lived his life. However, old DNA is not that reliable when he knew victims n probably was in the car b4. I wouldn’t make a good juror because I always think they innocent when they say they r😅 Room for speculation equals not guilty 🤷🏽‍♀️

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

