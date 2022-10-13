Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Woman shot by man in self-defense, explains Columbia police
Columbia police released more information about a woman who was arrested after going to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Someone called the police to the 200 block of East Texas Avenue Sunday at 3 am. Police said a woman drove up to a parked car and fired a gun.
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on MO 135 just south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m. The crash occurred when John Waugh, 44,...
16-year-old killed in car crash Friday night
MORGAN COUNTY — A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. on MO 135 just north of Butterfield Cutoff. The crash occurred when the teenager crossed the center...
'A Dying Species': One generational Black farmer weighs in as part of under one percent
A United States Department of Agriculture report showed black farmers represent less than 1% of the more than 160,000 farmers in Missouri. The numbers nationally are barely ahead of the Show-Me State, with Black farmers making up 1.4% of the U.S. farming population. One mid-Missouri farmer said the lack of...
Jefferson City Council approves compost funding after public backlash
JEFFERSON CITY — City funding for a free compost dump site will extend another year after public outcry led to a last-minute provision from the Jefferson City Council. The council voted unanimously to approve a budget on Monday night for the next fiscal year, working against a deadline as their last chance to do so. After the most recent round of negotiations, that budget proposal did not include provisions for the city's free access to a compost dump.
Week 8 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
NEW BLOOMFIELD — California, Jefferson City and Southern Boone turned in our top three plays from Week 8 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick the top play from last Friday night. Watch the nominees in the video above and head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote.
