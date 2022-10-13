JEFFERSON CITY — City funding for a free compost dump site will extend another year after public outcry led to a last-minute provision from the Jefferson City Council. The council voted unanimously to approve a budget on Monday night for the next fiscal year, working against a deadline as their last chance to do so. After the most recent round of negotiations, that budget proposal did not include provisions for the city's free access to a compost dump.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO