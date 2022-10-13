ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Herschel Walker Is A Political Joke And A Dangerous Threat

By Ida Harris
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEWqk_0iXbn9Cw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGsgS_0iXbn9Cw00

Source: iOne Creative / iOne

So former NFL star-turned-U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is out here on the campaign trail with his whole behind showing thanks to his flamboyant motor-mouth of a son, Christian Walker, who hopped on social media and aired out allllllllllll the family’s dirty laundry, namely that his conservative, hyper-religious, anti-abortion-no-exceptions, “family values” daddy is a whole hooker who absolutely is the lying, philandering, violent boogeyman the media is claiming him to be. To wit, this was Christian in a video he posted to Twitter: “Family values, people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Y’all should care about that, conservatives.” He also corroborated his mother’s accusations that the elder Walker, 60, beat her and threatened her with a gun and knife—as Christian’s mom recounts in a TV campaign ad that runs literally every five seconds here in Georgia, where Walker is running against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” Christian tweeted.

Naturally, everybody on the left and everybody on the right was parked on Twitter with their vats of popcorn, watching The Christian Walker Show, Twitter fingers and pundit microphones ready to give their hot takes on what this means for the Republican candidate hand-picked by The Orange Menace to wrest at least one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats back into Republican hands. Depending on who you ask, Christian is a victim. Or a pariah. Herschel deserves redemption. Or should step away from his campaign and get out of politics. Here’s the thing, though: the alleged domestic violence, the alleged philandering, the alleged lying about his fidelity… and his shot-calling an ex girlfriend’s abortion… and his secret kids… and his businesses… and his charitable contributions… and his college degree… and (fill in whatever other scandal sure to pop up in the next coming weeks before the midterm elections)… none of this makes any never mind. I mean, Republicans across the land are back-bending like Neo in “The Matrix” to overlook the fact that their boy, the family values, anti-abortion, Christian, business-savy football hero, looks more like a cheating ass, lying ass, deadbeat ass, greasy ass snake oil salesman, but their hypocrisy knows no bounds, so this is neither surprising nor the point.

They are willing to overlook all of Walker’s mess if it means they can wrest back control of the Senate, which, for the past two years, has enjoyed a slim Democratic margin, thanks to Georgia voting Jon Osoff and the Rev. Raphael Warknock, both democrats, into office. Typical Republican madness—loyalty, no matter how much chaos it causes. The real issue here is that Walker is an absolute dummy who has a serious shot at becoming a United States senator representing my great state of Georgia. This is where I lay my head and pay taxes and vote, and I expect my representatives to be reasonably intelligent, concerned about the well-being of Georgia and capable of actually doing the job. This isn’t just about ideology; this is legit about whether the next U.S. senator of Georgia can complete whole sentences, much less put together the coherent thought necessary to craft policy and legislate on behalf of the United States as a whole and Georgia in particular. I mean, this fool literally thinks environmental policy includes figuring out how to keep our “good air” from floating to China and India, taking up enough space in the atmosphere to push the “bad air” back to America. “So we got to clean that up,” he said proudly. With a straight face. Months later, he criticized President Biden’s sweeping climate, healthcare and deficit-reduction plan by insisting its global warming spending is wasteful. “They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not,” Walker said. “Because a lot of money, it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

Dude also claimed to be an FBI agent and cop, and recently doubled down on his insistence that he’s a bonafide law enforcement official by tweeting a photo of a card naming him a “special deputy sheriff” in the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Please note: the card, as someone clowned on Twitter, gives him about the same law enforcement power as a member of the Paw Patrol. It’s not just that Walker is a liar. It’s that he’s delusional. And my God, in a time when we’re dealing with record inflation, possible recession, severe income inequality, the twin pandemics of Covid and racial inequality, police brutality, an imploding planet and the absolute demise of democracy, the last thing we here in Georgia need representing us is a person who moves like Walker. Especially since his job would call for him to confirm judges to federal court, the Supreme Court, and members of the executive branch’s cabinet, plus pass the very laws he criticizes but clearly does not understand. Y’all believe what Christian has to say about his daddy. Y’all pray for us here in Georgia.
RELATED CONTENT : Pro-Lifer Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For A Woman’s Abortion And Gave Her A Get-Well Card

Comments / 19

George Smith
4d ago

Women of GA, don't forget Republicans and Kemp trying/ Did take your right away to decide what to do with YOUR body. Vote BLUE 🗳

Reply(1)
12
Vanessa Cummings
4d ago

😃🇺🇸💙😊🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸😊👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙😃💙👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🇺🇸👍🏻😊👍🏻🇺🇸👏🏼💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙👏🏼💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Reply(1)
10
Related
rolling out

Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos

Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”

So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina […] The post Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments

She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’

The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Killer Mike Has Some Advice For Stacey Abrams

Run The Jewels rapper has plenty to say regarding Georgia governor candidates and pushes to see substantial changes to Cannabis regulation. Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia. United States...
GEORGIA STATE
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy