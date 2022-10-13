Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
fox9.com
Jury convicts woman charged with mistreatment of 11 horses in North Branch
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who had 11 horses removed from her property in 2019 due to malnourishment has been convicted on animal cruelty. A jury found 61-year-old Carmen Burth guilty in the case last week. Burth was charged in 2019 after a complaint alleged 20 horses...
Minnesota man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond: court documents
A convicted felon in Minnesota is accused of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond from a previous domestic assault case,
Maplewood woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief funds
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maplewood woman pleaded guilty after she stole more than $2.4 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans.According to court documents, Takara Hughes, 35, made fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hughes applied for the benefits from multiple states simultaneously; in one instance, while living in Minnesota, she claimed she lived and worked as a hair stylist in California, receiving at least $46,000 in unemployment benefits from California's Employment Development Department.She regularly "double-dipped" by applying for benefits in multiple states, the U.S. Department of Justice said.Her scheme lasted from June 2020 to July 2021.She also charged others roughly $3,000 to fraudulently obtain pandemic-related funds on their behalf.In all, she applied for $2,485,409 in pandemic-related funds and caused multiple state and federal agencies to pay out at least $1,253,339 to her and others in the form of unemployment benefits and small business loans.She pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud. She will be sentenced at a later time.
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
fox9.com
Charges: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Minneapolis home, allegedly shoots her 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove man faces felony charges for premeditated attempted murder after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Minneapolis on Monday and shot her 12 times in front of their child. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, was charged by warrant with premeditated first-degree...
740thefan.com
Minneapolis police investigate city’s 71st homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived. The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests. It was the 71st homicide...
knsiradio.com
Drive By Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty
(KNSI) – The man accused in a drive-by shooting in August of last year has pled guilty. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a complaint of gunshots in the area of 9th Avenue South and 6th Street about 3:15 August 22nd, 2021. They say they spoke with a teen who said he was on his way to his aunt’s house when he saw a man he knew as “Ce-Mo” sitting in a vehicle. They said he motioned for him to come over to talk to him, but he said he kept on driving, knowing Ce-Mo had been in an altercation with one of his family members earlier in the day and had damaged some of their property.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child
Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child. The woman survived...
Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard
The man found dead in Uptown late Sunday night was fatally shot while working security at a restaurant. The victim in the shooting has been identified as Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza, 23, who was working at the Fire House, a bar and restaurant that recently opened in the space formerly home to The Fremont at 1300 Lagoon Ave.
newsfromthestates.com
County attorney candidate says she inadvertently filed for office with expired law license
Hennepin County attorney candidate Martha Holton Dimick filed paperwork to run for county attorney with an law expired license, even though state law requires that she submit an active one with her paperwork. Screenshot from campaign ad. For days, Hennepin County attorney candidate Martha Holton Dimick has been hounded on...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting in Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Fremont Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue South. Police say they were called to the area around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying inside a business.
25newsnow.com
Adult, juvenile arrested on gun-related charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 27-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested after a traffic stop and a search warrant earlier this week. Bloomington Police say that on Tuesday, probable cause lead to the search of a vehicle where a gun with no serial number was found. A juvenile male...
Ellison files lawsuit against two properties for unlawful nuisances
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that his office would be pursuing legal action against Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station over unlawful and dangerous public nuisances.
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of...
Shakopee man charged after agents seize 30+ pounds of meth
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man has been charged with selling and possessing drugs, after agents uncovered a meth lab and seized more than 30 pounds of the substance from his Shakopee home on Wednesday.Saul Rodriguez Pineda, 38, faces four counts in Scott County of selling a controlled substance and one count of possessing more than 10 grams of a narcotic drug.Charging documents say that officers began an investigation in early September after learning that a man, identified later as Pineda, was selling large amounts of meth from his home.Officers set up three controlled buys between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5 during which Pineda allegedly sold a confidential informant roughly 456 grams of meth each time.Agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 and found Pineda at the property. Inside the house, they found cocaine and several pots and pans that had residue that tested positive for meth, documents say.They also found a buried cooler on the property, which contained 33 bags of meth, totaling about 31.5 pounds of the drug.The charge of selling a controlled substance has a maximum sentence of 5.5 years.
