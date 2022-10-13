ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

myaustinminnesota.com

Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court

A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maplewood woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief funds

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maplewood woman pleaded guilty after she stole more than $2.4 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans.According to court documents, Takara Hughes, 35, made fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hughes applied for the benefits from multiple states simultaneously; in one instance, while living in Minnesota, she claimed she lived and worked as a hair stylist in California, receiving at least $46,000 in unemployment benefits from California's Employment Development Department.She regularly "double-dipped" by applying for benefits in multiple states, the U.S. Department of Justice said.Her scheme lasted from June 2020 to July 2021.She also charged others roughly $3,000 to fraudulently obtain pandemic-related funds on their behalf.In all, she applied for $2,485,409 in pandemic-related funds and caused multiple state and federal agencies to pay out at least $1,253,339 to her and others in the form of unemployment benefits and small business loans.She pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud. She will be sentenced at a later time.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust

Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
SHAKOPEE, MN
willmarradio.com

Big meth bust in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Minneapolis police investigate city’s 71st homicide of the year

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived. The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests. It was the 71st homicide...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Drive By Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty

(KNSI) – The man accused in a drive-by shooting in August of last year has pled guilty. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a complaint of gunshots in the area of 9th Avenue South and 6th Street about 3:15 August 22nd, 2021. They say they spoke with a teen who said he was on his way to his aunt’s house when he saw a man he knew as “Ce-Mo” sitting in a vehicle. They said he motioned for him to come over to talk to him, but he said he kept on driving, knowing Ce-Mo had been in an altercation with one of his family members earlier in the day and had damaged some of their property.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Fremont Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue South. Police say they were called to the area around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying inside a business.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
25newsnow.com

Adult, juvenile arrested on gun-related charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 27-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested after a traffic stop and a search warrant earlier this week. Bloomington Police say that on Tuesday, probable cause lead to the search of a vehicle where a gun with no serial number was found. A juvenile male...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shakopee man charged after agents seize 30+ pounds of meth

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man has been charged with selling and possessing drugs, after agents uncovered a meth lab and seized more than 30 pounds of the substance from his Shakopee home on Wednesday.Saul Rodriguez Pineda, 38, faces four counts in Scott County of selling a controlled substance and one count of possessing more than 10 grams of a narcotic drug.Charging documents say that officers began an investigation in early September after learning that a man, identified later as Pineda, was selling large amounts of meth from his home.Officers set up three controlled buys between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5 during which Pineda allegedly sold a confidential informant roughly 456 grams of meth each time.Agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 and found Pineda at the property. Inside the house, they found cocaine and several pots and pans that had residue that tested positive for meth, documents say.They also found a buried cooler on the property, which contained 33 bags of meth, totaling about 31.5 pounds of the drug.The charge of selling a controlled substance has a maximum sentence of 5.5 years. 
SHAKOPEE, MN

