Read full article on original website
Related
Beth Mead unlucky not to dethrone Alexia Putellas and win Ballon d’Or
The images of Alexia Putellas clutching the Ballon d’Or trophy for the second successive year, becoming the first female player to do so since the introduction of the women’s award in 2018, were poignant. Poignant first because Putellas was standing there with the ACL injury that crushed her...
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
France star N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury
Comments / 0