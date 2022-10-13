ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WVNews

GM Beane's impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the...
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. For once, it didn't matter thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers special teams. Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, as the Chargers rallied...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Brady: Struggling Bucs need to look in mirror, play better

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not difficult to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. Tom Brady and a talented but struggling offense have not performed at a consistently high level, particularly in the red zone.
TAMPA, FL
WVNews

Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL. They aren't the same old Jets who haven't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league's longest active drought.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Knights blank Patriots, 22-0

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights enjoyed their first win of the season as their defense pitched a 22-0 shutout over the hosting Washington Patriots in Friday night’s high school football matchup. The result pushed Preston to 1-6 on the year, and it was the team’s first shutout victory...
KINGWOOD, WV

