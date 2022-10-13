ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions

Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley's agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
WVNews

ALDS Game 5 between Yanks, Guardians delayed by rain

NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not start on time because of rain. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night, and Major League Baseball announced at about 6:20 p.m. that the start was being delayed.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he's a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy