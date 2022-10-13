ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year

By Jenna Clark
 5 days ago
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet restaurant at Disney World. Jenna Clark
  • Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
  • In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering.
  • My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.

Comments / 2

Hunter Biden's Porn Stash
4d ago

I snuck a Publix Sub, 2 frozen bottles of water and some chips. Put them in my backpack. When it was time for lunch my water had kept my sandwich cool and now the water was ready to drink.

Reply
5
