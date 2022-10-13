Another game and another film review... Wait a second that's not film review that's NFL Films music. That's right ladies and gentlemen it's the bye week and we are trying something different. Sorry for the purists out there but we needed a break from the routine. Jump on in and listen to Trey Rowland do his best Chris Berman impression and stay for Kevin Little and CoachAB as they analyze a handful of plays from the game. This format allows us to put on our analysis hats a little better and break down some key plays from the game.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO