LIVE updates: Dabo Swinney press conference previewing Syracuse
On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney holds his weekly in-season press conference to preview Clemson's matchup vs. Syracuse on Saturday. Live updates will be in the comment section below.
WATCH: Clips from FSU's First Practice of the Bye Week, A Key Defender Returns
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning for its first practice of the bye week. The Seminoles are coming off their third straight loss, a 34-28 loss against the Clemson Tigers. The 'Noles have a bye before facing Georgia Tech at home on Saturday, October 29th. The media had video access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled seven-plus minutes of clips from the day. Fabien Lovett, Winston Wright, Jordan Travis, and others are featured in the video below:
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
WATCH: Jordan Travis breaks defender's ankles for opening-drive TD against Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is off to a perfect start against the Clemson Tigers. FSU received the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into six points. The Seminoles put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just over three minutes. Jordan Travis juked a Clemson defender out of his shoes for a 20-yard TD rush to cap the drive:
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Vanderbilt
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs faced one more test prior to their bye week. The Bulldogs not only passed that test with flying colors, but they worked in some of their youngest players in the process. Georgia played 17 true freshmen on Saturday, including two who started against the Commodores....
WATCH: WR Ja'Khi Douglas talks return to action, TD catch; DT Robert Cooper on team battling, Fabien Lovett
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas and defensive tackle Robert Cooper spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday. Douglas spoke about his return to action, his touchdown against Clemson, and getting some extra work in. Cooper discussed the team battling against Clemson, return of fellow defensive tackle...
Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell
In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
X's and Noles: Clemson Film Review (with a twist)
Another game and another film review... Wait a second that's not film review that's NFL Films music. That's right ladies and gentlemen it's the bye week and we are trying something different. Sorry for the purists out there but we needed a break from the routine. Jump on in and listen to Trey Rowland do his best Chris Berman impression and stay for Kevin Little and CoachAB as they analyze a handful of plays from the game. This format allows us to put on our analysis hats a little better and break down some key plays from the game.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins first big prize on holiday scratch-off lottery ticket
PELZER, S.C. — Christmas came early for an Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale this month. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “It was fun,” he said of his win on...
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
WTVM
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Two young men are in custody for the fatal shooting of a Georgia high school football star. According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta. He was there spending the evening with friends at Dave & Buster’s.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
AOL Corp
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia.
