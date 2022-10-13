ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Clips from FSU's First Practice of the Bye Week, A Key Defender Returns

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning for its first practice of the bye week. The Seminoles are coming off their third straight loss, a 34-28 loss against the Clemson Tigers. The 'Noles have a bye before facing Georgia Tech at home on Saturday, October 29th. The media had video access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled seven-plus minutes of clips from the day. Fabien Lovett, Winston Wright, Jordan Travis, and others are featured in the video below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell

In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
247Sports

X's and Noles: Clemson Film Review (with a twist)

Another game and another film review... Wait a second that's not film review that's NFL Films music. That's right ladies and gentlemen it's the bye week and we are trying something different. Sorry for the purists out there but we needed a break from the routine. Jump on in and listen to Trey Rowland do his best Chris Berman impression and stay for Kevin Little and CoachAB as they analyze a handful of plays from the game. This format allows us to put on our analysis hats a little better and break down some key plays from the game.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
WTVM

2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Two young men are in custody for the fatal shooting of a Georgia high school football star. According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta. He was there spending the evening with friends at Dave & Buster’s.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy