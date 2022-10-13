Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
NOLA.com
Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans
Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Frustrating loss makes it clear that Jameis Winston should be the Saints' starter
The New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals cleared up one thing once and for all for the club moving forward. There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team’s starting quarterback. Andy Dalton is a nice...
NOLA.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow showed his LSU pride with a nod to Ja'Marr Chase for the Saints game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up in an LSU jersey, one worn by teammate Ja'Marr Chase, for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The No. 1 LSU jersey was worn by Chase, who now plays for the Bengals, during the national title game for...
NOLA.com
NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona
The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
NOLA.com
Here's which injured Saints starters will, won't return for Thursday's game against Arizona
The New Orleans Saints do not expect to have starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore or receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry available for their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, but there is optimism that rookie receiver Chris Olave will be able to play, sources said Monday. Olave, who...
NOLA.com
Fourth quarter collapse costs Saints bettors in Week 6 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals
The New Orleans Saints were on track win outright to the joy of those who were brave enough to bet on them as underdogs, but the result ended differently. The Saints closed as three-point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to kickoff at Caesars Sportsbook, and it appeared that they would at least cover the pregame spread after leading for the majority of the contest.
NOLA.com
How injuries, a lack of offensive firepower sank the Saints in their loss to the Bengals
The New Orleans Saints are a battered football team right now. Their manpower deficiencies were exposed in a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Saints played the Bengals without several key starters because of injuries. Shutdown cornerback Marshon Lattimore and five offensive starters were sidelined: quarterback Jameis Winston, left tackle Trevor Penning; and wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. When tight end Adam Trautman and left guard Andrus Peat left the game with injuries in the second and third quarters, respectively, the Saints were forced to finish the game without seven offensive starters, and the attrition showed.
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston described as Saints' 'emergency third quarterback' for Bengals game
If something had happened to Andy Dalton during last Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Taysom Hill would have been tapped to step in as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Though Jameis Winston suited up for the Week 6 game, Saints coach Dennis Allen made it clear Hill...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints, LSU reaction, plus MLB playoffs, NBA odds on jam-packed 'Bayou Bets'
A jam-packed edition of "Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, started on a sour note when analyst Jim Derry said the New Orleans Saints have no heart. That was the aftermath of the Saints' blown lead in what became a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and it was the lead topic on Bayou Bets, which is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Bengals: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 2-3) Bengals 19, Saints 16: Sometimes the most desperate team wins, and the Bengals should be a desperate team Sunday. There's too many key injuries for the Saints to keep pace in what should be a low-scoring defensive struggle.
NOLA.com
Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
There were so many chances for the New Orleans Saints to land a decisive blow Sunday in front of a supercharged Caesars Superdome crowd. But instead of slamming the window shut on any potential Joe Burrow magic, New Orleans kept leaving that little crease open and, well, you can probably guess where this is leading.
NOLA.com
Saints estimated 14 players on Monday's injury report without practice; Cardinals had 13
A combined 27 players were listed on Monday's initial injury report from the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals prior to their Week 7 matchup scheduled for Thursday night. The Saints did not practice Monday but estimated 14 impacted players. Six were said to have not practiced. Eight were limited.
NOLA.com
Saints place Deonte Harty on injured reserve during a flurry of Saturday transactions
The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty on injured reserve as one of several transactions Saturday afternoon. Harty left the Saints’ game against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday in the first half with an injury. The Times-Picayune confirmed Monday that Harty suffered turf toe.
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' 30-26 loss to the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals rallied with two scores in the final 4 minutes to upend the New Orleans Saints 30-26 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals have a great one in Joe Burrow. The former LSU star enjoyed a banner day in his return to Louisiana, accounting for all four Bengals touchdowns. Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added an 18-yard touchdown run. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, struggled to put the ball in the end zone for the Saints after a solid opening quarter. Dalton passed for just 162 yards and failed to get the Saints into the end zone on their final four trips inside the red zone.
NOLA.com
Not long ago, Andy Dalton was the face of the Bengals franchise. He didn't waste his platform
Andy Dalton is the man of the hour in New Orleans. For the third time in as many seasons, in the third different city, Dalton finds himself doing his best to keep things together. He is officially in the journeyman phase of his career. The Red Rifle is now a...
Comments / 0