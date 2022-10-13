ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families of Parkland shooting victims shook their heads and dabbed their eyes as a jury spared the gunman's life

By Jake Epstein
 5 days ago
Linda Beigel Schulman, Michael Schulman, Patricia Padauy Oliver and Fred Guttenberg, family members of the victims, hug inside the courtroom for an expected verdict in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on October 13, 2022.

AMY BETH BENNETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • A Florida jury decided to spare the life of the 2018 Parkland school shooter.
  • The recommendation that he spend life in prison came for all 17 counts of first-degree murder.
  • The gunman pleaded guilty last year for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A Florida jury recommended on Thursday that the 2018 Parkland school shooter spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole instead of receiving the death penalty.

The jury recommended life in prison for each of the 17 counts of first-degree murder after a day of deliberations that capped off the monthslong trial.

As Judge Elizabeth Schere read the jury's recommendations for each count, families of the victims sitting in the courtroom could be seen showing signs of disbelief and frustration. With each count, families appeared to grow more displeased with the verdicts.

At times, family members could be seen dabbing their eyes with tissues and shaking their heads in disagreement as the verdicts were read. Many were covering their eyes or holding their heads in their hands. Some leaned in to talk with others, showing visible signs of anger.

The gunman pleaded guilty last year to massacring 17 people at Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

A sentencing date has been set for November 1.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Gator 99
4d ago

If there ever was a reason for theDeath Penalty this is one. Unbelievable!

