ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vTtQ_0iXbmKj300
  • Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office.
  • Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said.
  • Some companies have recently faced backlash for requiring in-person work.

Pfizer's chief commercial officer weighed in on the ongoing debate around remote work, saying it's essential for an in-person element of the workplace to exist.

Angela Hwang, also the president of Pfizer's global biopharmaceuticals business, told Insider that although Pfizer was able to help develop an effective vaccine for Covid-19 in less than a year with many employees working full-time from home, the situation wasn't "the ideal way to work."

"As much as technology has enabled us to be incredibly effective in working remotely, there are some things that cannot be substituted, and that is the personal connection, the human touch. The ability for me to look you in the eye, see your smile, understand your body language," she said.

"All of these unspoken words are critical to being able to trust one another, to being able to get to know someone well," Hwang added.

One of the primary reasons the part of the team at Pfizer worked effectively from home during the pandemic was because trust between employees was "banked from the years of us working together," she said. Pfizer teamed with BioNTech to develop their Covid vaccine.

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, working in person was widely considered risky, especially in jobs deemed "non-essential." Now, nearly two years after Pfizer and other drugmakers introduced effective vaccines against the virus, requiring workers to return to the office doesn't seem as far-fetched.

However, many business leaders face a dilemma regarding remote work.

A recent survey from Microsoft found that 85% of managers don't trust that their employees are productive when working remotely, but companies like Apple and J.P. Morgan have faced backlash from workers after mandating a return to the office.

Hwang said she believes a hybrid work option could be the solution in some cases.

"Remote working is effective for certain kinds of work," she said.

"But there is also a time and place for us to come together and to get to know one another differently, and I think that human touch is absolutely essential if we're going to continue to build strong teams and build trust," she added.

Comments / 44

B Shands
3d ago

Won't have to worry about it because they are all going to lose their jobs soon anyway when this company's lies all come out..and they already are. I dare you to get away from google and youtube, facebook, etc... whom are trying to hide the truth from all of us. Do some research from neutral sources and it will blow your mind. If you have kids and grandkids and want the best for them, you wont let them go within 10 feet of a covid vaccine or vote for a democrat.

Reply(1)
33
KM Sonja
4d ago

Shot it’s a shot! And what’s the current booster number 5?6? Get your booster every 2 months? #NOTAVACCINE

Reply(6)
23
David Barz
3d ago

Pfizer is a nazi murdering company. No one should trust anything that comes out of this company.

Reply
14
Related
iheart.com

BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions

During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
TEXAS STATE
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
HAWAII STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

675K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy