ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Nadine Dorries' constantly changing political views are leaving people with whiplash

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has never been one to mince her words when it comes to what she believes in, but people are finding it harder and harder to keep track of what exactly that really is.

In the leadership race to determine the next Conservative party leader and Prime Minister, Dorries backed the now PM Liz Truss to take the helm. But, not long after Truss took office, Dorries appeared to call for a general election .

In a tweet complaining about how Truss had put a stop to the things she’d done as Culture secretary, Dorries tweeted: “If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country.”

Later that same week, in an interview with The Times , Dorries again criticised Truss for the direction she is taking the Tory party.

She said: “This libertarian ideology has taken over the government and the cabinet but the country is not libertarian.

“The universal political truth is that the country is in the centre so why are we lurching to the right? People like Jeremy Corbyn who do not abide by that political truth lose badly. There’s going to be a moment when people wake up and realise that and those MPs are going to be looking for someone who will keep their seats for them.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But, the following day appearing on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC show , it looked like Dorries had massively changed her tune, saying that a general election now would likely decimate that party.

“I'm still one of Liz's biggest supporters but you have to put that into the context that we are 30 points behind Labour in the polls and if there was a general election tomorrow that would probably mean complete wipeout for the Conservative Party,” Dorries said.

Given the chopping and changing, some are struggling to keep up as today Dorries managed to simultaneously criticise MPs who want Truss to resign while also pointing out that Truss was not voted for by the British public.

Responding to her confusing tweet, Labour MP Chris Bryant replied: “But Nadine you said that she has no mandate for her policies. #GeneralElectionNow.”

Another confused Twitter user also wrote: “She's back to backing Truss?! Total Swingball merchant.”

Someone else pointed out: “Oh Nadine! By writing ‘they cannot foist upon the British public another PM that the public have not voted for’ she's admitting that Liz was foisted on us!”

indy100 has contacted Nadine Dorries for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Liz Truss's blinking stole the show during her Commons cameo

Liz Truss turned up in the house of commons yesterday.That shouldn't be the first sentence of a news story, should it? It shouldn't be of note for a PM to turn up to their place of work, really?And yet... it took Truss a while to show up. She first sent one time leadership rival and now leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt to bat for her when Labour leader Keir Starmer asked an urgent question about appointing Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor.She was, Mordaunt said, "detained on urgent business". She was not, she assured Labour MP Stella...
Indy100

Tory MP's Tesco comment sparks criticism

A Tory MP has annoyed people so what's new?This time, posting on Twitter, Brendan Clarke-Smith sparked criticism when he responded to comments made by the chair of Tesco, John Allan, about the state of politics, by focussing on a rather more niche issue instead.Allan had told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that Labour's plan for the economy was more attractive than the Tories': “I don’t think we’ve seen a growth plan from the Conservatives – I hope we will," he said.“We have seen the beginnings, I think, of a quite plausible growth plan from Labour so at the moment their ideas...
Indy100

11 jobs Liz Truss could do next if she is forced to resign

Liz Truss is facing pressure to 0121 do one.Four of her own MPs have broken ranks to say they aren't best pleased with her record so far as PM and what with all her u-turns, chancellor changes, impact on opinion polls and impact on the economy, things aren't looking good for her.So while Truss will have one eye on what to do to save herself as PM, she may have another eye on jobs websites, to consider what she might do next.Don't say we don't ever indulge in a spot of client journalism and help our dear leaders out -...
Indy100

Liz Truss is now nearly as unpopular as Prince Andrew

Here's something that probably won't make Liz Truss too happy - she's almost as unpopular as Prince Andrew.According to latest polling by YouGov, the PM's net favourability rating has dropped to the depths of -70, so she isn't exactly well liked.Meanwhile in a poll about the popularity poll of the royal family earlier this year, Prince Andrew was the most disliked with a net score of -80.Other polls are similarly not exactly kind to the PM.Opinium found this week that her popularity sits at an ego-bruising -47 per cent.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThat is even lower than...
Indy100

Liz Truss is definitely not hiding under a desk: Best memes and reactions

Prime Minister Liz Truss was seemingly nowhere to be found for a while on Monday as MPs gathered in the House of Commons to ask the PM questions. Multiple MPs publicly criticized Truss for failing to show up and answer questions about the Chancellor of the Exchequer drama. Labour MP Jess Phillips asked why Truss wasn't present to answer questions and MP Stella Creasy accused Truss of “cowering under her desk and asking for it all to go away."People online echoed MP's concerns and criticized Truss for failing to appear before Parliament. However, the jokes came to a head after...
Indy100

Now Nadine Dorries is suggesting Boris Johnson could return

The Tories are in turmoil, with Liz Truss taking flack on all sides following the disastrous mini-budget and Nadine Dorries thinks there’s only one MP who can help them. That MP? Boris Johnson. Dorries, who has long been one of the most staunch Johnson loyalists in Westminster, commented on the situation the Conservative party finds itself in. “There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support,” she wrote. “Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public - a mandate with an 80 seat majority. @BorisJohnson.” Dorries added: “The choices are simple - back Liz, if not...
Indy100

Who are the Tory MPs calling for Liz Truss to resign?

Tories losing confidence in their leader seems to happen earlier and earlier every year.After mutiny in the party led to the fall of Boris Johnson only a few short months ago, people in the party are already turning on new leader Liz Truss, thanks in part to her handling of the economy, numerous u-turns, and disastrous press conference on Friday.Three MPs have publicly voiced their frustration with Truss, while rumours are circulating that more are unhappy with her conduct.While she cannot face a confidence vote in her first year in office (if she makes it that far), if enough people...
Indy100

People want a Tory chancellor advent calendar for Christmas

As Liz Truss says goodbye to Kwasi Kwarteng and hello to Jeremy Hunt, people online made jokes about the number of Chancellors of the Exchequer the government has had this year. Over the last year, the UK has seen four different Chancellors enter and leave 10 Downing Street, more turnover than any other year in the last 100 years. Beginning in July, Rishi Sunak resigned from the position and handed the role over to Nadhim Zahawi amid a series of scandals under Boris Johnson's government.Zahawi remained Chancellor until September when Truss took over as Prime Minister. Sign up for our...
Indy100

Liz Truss sent Penny Mordaunt to be her ‘human shield’ - and Twitter has a lot to say about it

Let’s be honest, Liz Truss isn’t having the best day/week/month-and-a-bit in office and, if we were her, we’d crawl under a duvet and watch the entire seven seasons of 'Gilmore Girls'.But we’re not the Prime Minister, and for someone claiming to be leader of the British people, she’s doing a good job of shirking them.Indeed, just three days after refusing to answer questions in the House of Commons on why she sacked good pal Kwasi Kwarteng, she pulled another no-show and sent one of her former Tory leadership rivals to replace her at the despatch box.Penny Mordaunt took the PM’s...
Indy100

Liz Truss looking lost at her own press conference has become an instant meme

It's fair to say that Liz Truss has had a difficult start to her tenure as prime minister.The former foreign secretary has only been in the job for just over a month and it is already starting to feel like the end days of a premiership, not necessarily the start of one. The disastrous mini-budget that no ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced has virtually been erased from history due to the financial market turmoil that it unleashed.Kwarteng was eventually sacked from his job after just 38 days which isn't a good look for him or Truss. Now the more experienced figure...
Indy100

Did estate agents swear at Kwasi Kwarteng?

There is a rumour going round that someone in an estate agent made it clear to Kwasi Kwarteng exactly what she thought of him - but it is proving hard to confirm.Earlier this week, the Guardian reported that before the former chancellor was sacked, he walked around his constituency to sense the mood.They report that he waved through the window of an estate agent when a woman inside got up, seemingly to greet him. But then they say she is said to have come to the window where she made an obscene gesture and told the chancellor he was a...
Indy100

We are officially living in an episode of 'The Thick of It'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Chancellor Exchequer and close ally Kwasi Kwarteng after just 38 days in office as the UK economy takes a beating.And now, people on social media are comparing what's happening in UK politics to an episode of the British political comedy The Thick of It.Now that's nothing new - but this time those claims are bang on the money.On Friday (14 October), a clip from season 3 episode 2 was shared on Twitter that sees the foul-mouthed Director of Communications Malcolm Tucker's attempt to reassure new minister Nicola Murray about her career."The PM is not...
Indy100

The 6 most awkward moments from Liz Truss's BBC Chris Mason interview

Well, if she had been hiding under a desk for much of the day, at least the Prime Minister eventually emerged.Sure, Liz Truss was nowhere to be seen in the immediate wake of her new chancellor’s televised demolition job on her entire economic vision but, at last, the lady did turn up on Monday afternoon to watch Jeremy Hunt deliver the final hammer blows.The beleaguered PM spent 30 minutes watching Hunt in the House of Commons but did so with her lips sealed. It wasn’t until she sat down with BBC political editor Chris Mason that we finally got to...
Indy100

Joe Biden called Truss's mini-budget 'a mistake' - while casually buying ice cream

If you needed any further evidence of Joe Biden being as cool as ice (or completely frozen depending on your political perspective) then look no further than this clip of the US president buying ice cream while also dunking on Liz Truss's economic policy.Speaking to the press while visiting an ice cream parlour in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, Biden a remarkable intervention to comment on the political turmoil that is currently embroiling the Conservative party and the new prime minister. The president said: "I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake. I think that the idea of...
OREGON STATE
Indy100

Priti Patel is now posting 'inspirational' content on Instagram and people are baffled

Priti Patel posted an "inspirational" quote on Instagram this morning and we have no idea why.The former home secretary who is now a backbench MP said "good morning" to her followers, while sharing an image of a sunset and waves with the following message written across it"A meaningful life isn't being rich, being popular, being highly educated or being perfect. It's about being real, being humble, being strong & being able to share ourselves & touch the lives of others. It's only then that we could have a full happy & contented life." ...
Indy100

38 of the funniest jokes about Kwasi Kwarteng being sacked after just 38 days

Kwasi Kwarteng has been out of his job as chancellor for two days but the memes keep on coming - in fact there are more jokes about him than days he spent in the role.The Tory MP held talks with prime minister Liz Truss on Friday shortly after he returned to London early from a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington DC.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterKwarteng was appointed as chancellor on 6th September and although he's not the shortest-serving chancellor ever (Conservative Iain Macleod, died in office just 30 days after taking...
Indy100

This parody of the Tories as The Muppet Show is hilarious

If you are a reader of a certain age you'll no doubt remember The Muppet Show and if you are too young to remember it then you've got plenty of time to catch up on one of the all-time great television shows. That being said, you might not need to watch the original version as a new take on the show is currently being played out in Westminster, except this one doesn't feature Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy or Gonzo. The chaotic scenes that the UK has witnessed in the past week are unlike anything that even the...
Indy100

'Letting it rot' is the destructive work trend taking over 'quiet quitting'

“Quiet quitting” became the most talked-about work trend of the summer, but it looks like there’s another, more destructive one now taking over. While quiet quitting and the idea of slowly winding down from overworking has generated a lot of media attention over recent months, with people leaving behind the notion of going above and beyond. Now though, it’s ‘letting it rot’ which is emerging as a trend – and it’s altogether more damaging. According to Insider, ‘let it rot’ is growing as an idea in China and transferring to unmotivated workers across the globe. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Also...
Indy100

Just Stop Oil's most controversial stunts, from stopping football games to throwing soup on a Van Gogh

They’re less than a year old as an organisation, but Just Stop Oil has already managed to become the most controversial protest group in the UK. A string of high-profile stunts and protests has made them a household name, as they continue to strive for maximum disruption in order to get their message heard.They call themselves “a coalition of groups working together to ensure the Government commits to halting new fossil-fuel licensing and production.”Its website says: “Allowing the extraction of new oil and gas resources in the UK is an obscene and genocidal policy that will kill our children and...
Indy100

Thérèse Coffey's alleged antibiotic habits seem seriously messed up

Thérèse Coffey has come under fire from doctors after she reportedly admitted to sharing her prescription medicines with others.The health secretary wants to make antibiotics more accessible and there are plans to allow pharmacists to prescribe antibiotics to patients who they believe need them, without a GP consultation.Coffey has said "that she has previously handed out her own supplies of the medicines to friends and family who were feeling unwell," according to The Times.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDr Richard Van Mellaerts, deputy chair of GPC England at the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned against giving prescribed...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy