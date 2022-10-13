ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaconda, MT

Murder-suicide leaves two dead at Anaconda casino

By John Emeigh
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
ANACONDA — Two men are dead following an incident at an Anaconda casino on Wednesday evening.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather told MTN News that an Anaconda man walked into Lucky Lil’s Casino, shot a man twice in the head, then walked to the parking lot and shot himself.

Sather identified the victim as Keith Illston, 62, and the shooter as Larry Blodnick, 65.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:30 pm at the Town Pump Lucky Lil’s.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

Comments / 7

Adam Thorstenson
4d ago

dear God I'm praying for their family and friends and sending love out to each one of them because in this world full of hate love is the one thing we have for free

Reply
5
Sara
4d ago

omg, talk about sad.. I can't even imagine how traumatizing it was/is for the people who had to witness this....

Reply
7
Cindy Sharp
4d ago

What the hell is happening to peoples' sense of decency?

Reply
9
