Murder-suicide leaves two dead at Anaconda casino

ANACONDA — Two men are dead following an incident at an Anaconda casino on Wednesday evening.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather told MTN News that an Anaconda man walked into Lucky Lil’s Casino, shot a man twice in the head, then walked to the parking lot and shot himself.

Sather identified the victim as Keith Illston, 62, and the shooter as Larry Blodnick, 65.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:30 pm at the Town Pump Lucky Lil’s.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.