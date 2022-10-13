Read full article on original website
Related
Blow to Amazon union drive as New York workers reject latest bid
The movement to unionize Amazon workers suffered another setback on Tuesday after workers at an upstate New York warehouse overwhelmingly rejected a union bid. Warehouse workers near Albany cast 406 votes – or about 66% – against the Amazon Labor Union, giving the company enough support to push back the fledgling group composed of former and current Amazon workers.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The strong dollar has an unexpected victim
The strong dollar has been a headwind for blue chip US companies in the Dow and S&P 500 this year. That's understandable since a surging greenback eats into the international profits of companies like Apple, Procter & Gamble, McDonald's and Coca-Cola, which all have significant exposure overseas. But it may...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
French government in crisis talks as fuel shortages worsen
French President Emmanuel Macron called a crisis meeting with senior ministers on Monday to address crippling strikes at gas refineries that has caused fuel pumps to run dry. Macron declared Monday his desire for a solution "as quickly as possible" to the protests, promising to "do his utmost" to find one, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk's many, many distractions
Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that's good news for Twitter's long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too. Sure, Musk still has many fans on Wall Street and behind the wheel. But some are growing...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New UK finance minister rips up Truss' economic plan in stunning policy reversal
Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse "almost all" tax measures announced three weeks ago by...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What this mega supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bills
In a mega-deal that could have a huge impact on grocery shopping in America, Kroger and Albertsons announced Friday plans to merge. If approved by regulators, the nearly $25 billion deal would be one of the biggest in US retail history. The proposed merger, which the companies expect to complete...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy. The country's National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the dates for a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US bank earnings revealed ominous clues about the future of the housing market
The largest US banks reported relatively solid third-quarter earnings on Friday. But within those reports, investors found ominous clues about the future of the housing market, underscoring fears of an upcoming crisis. What's happening: JPMorgan reported that third-quarter home lending revenue plunged 34% from a year ago, and Wells Fargo...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss apologizes for mini-budget 'mistakes'
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday apologized for her controversial mini-budget that crashed the country's currency, rattled financial markets and led to her firing her finance minister and closest political ally. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Truss insisted she would lead her Conservative Party into the next...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas
Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union's electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation. The growth in renewable power capacity has saved the 27-nation bloc €99...
Comments / 0