The Guardian

Blow to Amazon union drive as New York workers reject latest bid

The movement to unionize Amazon workers suffered another setback on Tuesday after workers at an upstate New York warehouse overwhelmingly rejected a union bid. Warehouse workers near Albany cast 406 votes – or about 66% – against the Amazon Labor Union, giving the company enough support to push back the fledgling group composed of former and current Amazon workers.
SCHODACK, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The strong dollar has an unexpected victim

The strong dollar has been a headwind for blue chip US companies in the Dow and S&P 500 this year. That's understandable since a surging greenback eats into the international profits of companies like Apple, Procter & Gamble, McDonald's and Coca-Cola, which all have significant exposure overseas. But it may...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

French government in crisis talks as fuel shortages worsen

French President Emmanuel Macron called a crisis meeting with senior ministers on Monday to address crippling strikes at gas refineries that has caused fuel pumps to run dry. Macron declared Monday his desire for a solution "as quickly as possible" to the protests, promising to "do his utmost" to find one, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk's many, many distractions

Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that's good news for Twitter's long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too. Sure, Musk still has many fans on Wall Street and behind the wheel. But some are growing...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New UK finance minister rips up Truss' economic plan in stunning policy reversal

Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse "almost all" tax measures announced three weeks ago by...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What this mega supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bills

In a mega-deal that could have a huge impact on grocery shopping in America, Kroger and Albertsons announced Friday plans to merge. If approved by regulators, the nearly $25 billion deal would be one of the biggest in US retail history. The proposed merger, which the companies expect to complete...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US bank earnings revealed ominous clues about the future of the housing market

The largest US banks reported relatively solid third-quarter earnings on Friday. But within those reports, investors found ominous clues about the future of the housing market, underscoring fears of an upcoming crisis. What's happening: JPMorgan reported that third-quarter home lending revenue plunged 34% from a year ago, and Wells Fargo...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss apologizes for mini-budget 'mistakes'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday apologized for her controversial mini-budget that crashed the country's currency, rattled financial markets and led to her firing her finance minister and closest political ally. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Truss insisted she would lead her Conservative Party into the next...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas

Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union's electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation. The growth in renewable power capacity has saved the 27-nation bloc €99...

