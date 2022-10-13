ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: Which States Will Send Out Money in October

Californians should start receiving their "Middle Class Tax Refund" checks in October. Eligible Virginians can look for rebate checks by Halloween. To help residents weather the uncertain economy, many states are sending stimulus checks as large as $1,050 in the form of one-time tax rebates and refunds this year through the start of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy