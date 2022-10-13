Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive
The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Which States Will Send Out Money in October
Californians should start receiving their "Middle Class Tax Refund" checks in October. Eligible Virginians can look for rebate checks by Halloween. To help residents weather the uncertain economy, many states are sending stimulus checks as large as $1,050 in the form of one-time tax rebates and refunds this year through the start of 2023.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Five states sending out checks worth up to $3,284 this month – how to claim the cash
FIVE states are sending up to $3,284 in direct payments to residents in October amid historic surpluses and inflation. Residents in Rhode Island, Alaska, Virginia, New York and California will get payments of up to $3,284 this month. The payments are a mix of rebates and inflation relief checks. Alaskans...
Americans are getting $750 monthly direct payments as new program launches – do you qualify?
MONTHLY direct payments of $750 are going out to eligible Americans. In collaboration with Saint Paul, the International Institute of Minnesota (IIM) has launched a universal basic income program for refugees. Under the program, participants will get $750 in monthly direct payments for 12 months. For a century, IIM has...
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Whose responsibility is it to pay for bills and groceries in a household?. The cost of living continues to rise, particularly since the pandemic, putting additional strain on households all around the US. Many families have had to take up additional jobs to ensure they can put food on their family’s plates.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
The 33 states that boosted SSI benefits by up to $120 as second September payments worth $841 sent out
DOZENS of states offer boosted Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. It comes as eight million Americans started receiving October benefits worth at least $841 on September 30. This was the second payment issued of the month. Normally, SSI benefits are paid out on the first of each month but October...
$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Americans in line for bonus checks worth up to $2,000 under $16million pot – are you eligible?
AMERICANS are set to get up to $2,000 in bonus checks for meeting certain criteria requirements. On Tuesday, the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) in North Carolina approved a plan that would give teachers the money. Under the “LETRS professional learning bonus,” the system projects that the bonus checks...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Comments / 1