Binance Announces CoinMarketCap (CMC) Cryptocurrency Index Series
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by market cap, announced on Monday that it had launched new series of cryptocurrency indices in cooperation with the popular crypto-tracking service CoinMarketCap. According to a press release, the Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series is designed to enable users to...
CLS Group Ends September with Over $2 Trillion in FX ADV
CLS Group, a major forex market settlement provider, released its monthly trading metrics for September, reporting almost $2.04 trillion in the average daily traded volume. The figure is higher by more than 15 percent month-over-month and 11.5 percent on a yearly basis. September was the second month when the ADV...
Elland Road Capital – A Firm That Spices up Your Trading Career
Behind what makes the trading world say wow, you'll find an innovative trading company, dedicated to helping you spice up your trading career. As markets have risen sharply in recent years, so has the availability of trading options. Elland Road Capital is here to make a name for itself as it enables you to lead the way you trade!
Exclusive: CFI Financial’s Trading Volume Jumps 94% in 2022
CFI Financial revealed to Finance Magnates some of its performance metrics for the first three-quarters of 2022, reporting 94 percent growth in trading volume. It was achieved as the new customer acquisition increased by 155 percent year-over-year, a figure which is similar to the new accounts added in the period.
Cameron Winklevoss Leaves Gemini Europe Directorate
Gemini Europe, a cryptocurrency exchange founded and managed by the Winklevoss twins, informed of changes in its current directorate last week. According to the filling with Companies House on October 12, one of the billionaire brothers, Cameron Winklevoss, is no longer a director at Gemini. Alongside Winklevoss, the company has...
Goldman Sachs to Merge Trading Business, Other Units to Boost Revenue
Goldman Sachs, a top American multinational investment bank, is making plans to emerge its key business units into three divisions. The world’s second largest investment bank will combine its trading and investment banking operations into one, Reuters reports. The financial services firm will also absorb its consumer banking business,...
ASIC Temporarily Halts Holon’s Cryptocurrency Funds
On Monday, the Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) issued an interim stop order against Holon Investments Australia Limited, preventing the firm from offering or distributing three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors. The funds are Holon Bitcoin Fund, Holon Ethereum Fund, and Holon Filecoin Fund, each investing in a particular...
CySEC Chair Warns against Crypto Investment Risks, Endorses MiCA
The rising popularity of cryptocurrencies and the associated risks with such investments have alarmed the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The Cypriot regulator’s Chair, Dr George Theocharides, warned crypto investors on Tuesday against “liquidity risk, volatility risk, cyber-risks, [and] fraud.”. “Investor interest in crypto-assets across the globe...
FD Technologies Sees 15% Revenue Jump, Brings New KX CEO
FD Technologies (AIM: FDP.L, Euronext Growth: FDP.I) published its financials for the first six months between March and August of 2022, reporting a 15 percent yearly revenue rise. The absolute figure came in at £147.4 million, compared to £128 million generated in the previous year. The gross profit...
Stocks edge up, pound recovers after tumultuous trading
Pound’s rollercoaster ride not over as new UK finance minister’s statement awaited. Dollar gets off to a softer start despite elevated Fed rate hike bets, yen in focus. Pound looks to new chancellor to restore some order. There was no escaping the political drama at Westminster as the...
ComplyAdvantage, Match-Trade, Orbex and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Progressing further into October, we notice a rise in the number of new executive roles this week despite the increasing digital winter and its effect on the Forex, Crypto and Fintech universe. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
ATFX Appoints Khaldoun Sharaiha as MENA CEO
ATFX has reshuffled its regional leadership with the appointment of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The appointment came when the Hong Kong-headquartered broker is expanding operations geographically. It launched operations in Jordan last August to foray into the LEVANT region. It entered the country in partnership with a local regulated brokerage.
Footwear Imports Falloff Reflects Inventory Crunch
As the footwear market navigates headwinds such as high inventories and weaker consumer demand, the flow of imports into the United States continued to slow in August, increasing 24.8 percent to 1.81 billion pairs in the first eight months of the year. This compared to a year-to-date 26.4 percent rise through July compared to the same period in 2021 and a 27.4 percent first-half pace, according to data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA), even as retailers and brands prepared for vital fourth-quarter selling. Nike Inc. sited a surge in inventory and a renewed focus on discounts as...
Invast Global Hires Stephen Tudjman as Global Head of Legal and Compliance
Australia-headquartered Invast Global further strengthened its executive leadership with the latest addition of Stephen Tudjman as the Global Head of Legal and Compliance. He is a legal expert in the legal field and provided financial advice to a range of Australian financial services institutions on compliance , regulatory obligations , and management of regulators. He brings more than three decades of experience to his new role.
ASIC Warns against Cryptcurrency Scam Appasiccoin.org
On Tuesday, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) issued a warning, alerting investors about appasiccoin.org website, which is using cryptocurrencies to potentially scam retail traders. Despite claims the regulator endorses its activities, it does not possess an Australian financial services (AFS) authorization. ASIC highlights three points that should suggest...
Mark Steward Leaves FCA after Seven Years as Enforcement Director
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has informed that the Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, Mark Steward, is stepping down after seven years. Steward has been associated with the UK's financial markets regulator since 2015, being responsible for conducting many significant enforcement cases and leading an anti-financial...
Hargreaves Lansdown Looks for New CEO as Chris Hill Decides to Retire
Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL) announced on Monday the decision of its CEO and Executive Director, Chris Hill to retire. The company is now actively looking for a successor as the handover period has been set for until November 2023. Hill is leaving a significant mark on the British financial service...
Banking solutions for Unregulated Brokers
The UTIP Technologies experts described all banking solutions that are suitable for both offshore unlicensed brokers and licensed businesses.UTIP Technologies. Offshore brokers performing under non-regulated jurisdictions are often limited during the operations with bank accounts. Several banks, as well as banking solution providers, are unwilling or unable to cooperate with island companies from the high-risk segment, particularly without a license.
Spotware Upgrades Infrastructure as Demand for cTrader Jumps
The firm is investing in improved connectivity between Equinix NY2 and LDG data centres. Spotware is also investing in new proxy points in Vietnam and Indonesia. Spotware Systems, a Cyprus-based electronic trading technology provider, has started investing in upgrading its infrasturcture to meet the higher demand for cTrader, its electronic trading platform, among brokers.
FMLS22 Agenda First Look – Introducing the Inspire Stage
There is a little more than one month to go until the biggest event of this fall, Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS), taking place on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. This year’s expanded agenda will take shape in the form of the new Inspire Stage, offering engaging panels, seminars, and more.
