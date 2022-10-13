Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Slumping Coyotes fall at Illinois State
NORMAL, IL (Dakota News Now) - Illinois State tight end Tanner Taula caught a 2-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter to give the Redbirds the lead and that score held in a 12-10 victory against South Dakota Saturday at Hancock Stadium. The Coyotes (1-5, 0-3 MVFC)...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hailee Christensen’s bounce back season from injury ended up with a state title for the Harrisburg girls
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s nearly impossible to keep a soccer ball out of the net when it finds Hailee Christensen. “It’s actually crazy because usually teams only score 24 goals in a season and she has 24 herself! She’s so good and she deserves every one of it. She works so hard on the field and at practice.” Harrisburg Junior Jaylee Hofer says.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls avoids upset at University of Mary
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No.14 USF football was tested today as they took on the University of Mary Marauders in a cross-conference match-up. The Cougars came out victorious, 41-27, over the Marauders, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Sioux Falls would take their first lead of the game.
Tiger girls outlast Aberdeen for 1st State Soccer Title
The Harrisburg girls soccer team scored the go ahead goal with less than 12 minutes to play as the Tigers knocked off Aberdeen Central for the Class 'AA' Girls State Soccer Championship Saturday in Tea.
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
siouxfalls.business
With touch of humor, Sanford’s Paul Hanson takes on chamber chairmanship in latest leadership role
Paul Hanson figures this is as good a time as any to just laugh. So when it became time for the president of Sanford Health Sioux Falls to assume his term as chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce – which he’ll do officially at the organization’s annual meeting this week – Hanson eschewed a standard keynote speaker in favor of a comedian.
Journey coming to South Dakota
Legendary rock band Journey's 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring.
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gubernatorial forum helps undecided voter make up her mind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charisse Oland of Sioux Falls is a registered independent who has lived off-and-on in Sioux Falls for over 20 years. She had not entirely made up her mind about who she’ll vote for governor before she walked into Monday’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting to watch Democratic candidate Jamie Smith’s hour-long question-and-answer session.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
wnax.com
Yankton, South Dakota Farming Couple Creates Agri-Tourism Destination
Agri-tourism is becoming more popular with families opening their farms for visitors. The autumn months seem to be the most popular time for agriculture tourism as farms showcase apple orchids, hayrack rides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. Outside of Yankton, South Dakota is a farm called “Mazing Acres” and it is operated by Scott and Molly Nedved. Molly Nedved tells us more about their agri-tourism business. Nedved explains why she and her husband started an agricultural tourism destination program as part of their farm. Mazing Acres consists of a large “pick your own pumpkin patch” along with several other activities, including two different corn mazes. Mazing Acres is open Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Mazing Acres is located at 30851 433rd Avenue, or approximately ten miles west of Yankton on Highway 50 and then a half a mile north.
dakotanewsnow.com
Another chilly day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a very cold start to our morning, we’re going to end up with another chilly day, very similar to what we had yesterday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 40s around the region. We may see a few upper 30s in the northeast and there might be a couple of low 50s out west. The wind should be lighter across the region today.
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
KELOLAND TV
Record Challenging Cold Tonight; Warmer Later On – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, October 17
Despite a good amount of sunshine today, temperatures have struggled to get much above the 40s in many East River locations. A few locations even struggled to get out of the 30s!. A red flag warning will remain in effect for the Sioux Falls area and points south/east through Monday...
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
dakotanewsnow.com
“Rake the Town” takes place October 27-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Center for Active Generations is holding their annual “Rake the Town” event later this month. Volunteers go out to rake the yards of people, who can’t do it themselves. Rebecca Behnke joined Dakota News Now, to give us the details.
