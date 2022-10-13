Read full article on original website
WDEF
Collegedale City Commission to hold final rezoning vote
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — After months of community backlash, Collegedale’s City Commission will vote tonight on a controversial rezoning that could impact a beloved local landmark. In September, the Collegedale Planning Commission wholly recommended the rezoning of over 500 acres of land from agricultural to single-family residential. Hidden...
WDEF
Minority Enterprise Development Week recognized locally Oct. 17th – 24th
It’s Minority Enterprise Development Week in the Tennessee Valley, it will be observed locally from October 17th to the 24th. In recognition of MED week the City of Chattanooga joined nine other local and regional partners to organize. 10-event lineup in celebration of the achievements. and contributions of the...
WDEF
tnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee needs 2,900 volunteer mentors by Friday. That’s the goal for the tnAchieves scholarship program which provides mentors to students going to college for the first time. But some local counties have already hit their target, while others are lagging. In our area, Grundy...
WDEF
New Connector Trail Links Red Bank to Stringer’s Ridge
RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Red Bank now can hike directly to the Chattanooga northshore through a more direct path. Officials in Red Bank opened the White Oak Connector to Stringer’s Ridge this morning. It provides a less than a mile direct gravel path to the series of trails at Stringer’s Ridge.
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Airport Art
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s the fourth exhibit local artist Carrie Pendergrass has put together at the Chattanooga Airport!. This one is called “Chroma!” Pertaining to the properties of color. Or color itself. All different types of paintings. With various styles. “This is an interesting range. There...
WTVCFOX
Four car crash in Chattanooga sends two to hospital Monday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized after a four car crash in Chattanooga Monday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and South Willow Street:. One car flipped and rolled over the top of two other cars, CFD says....
WDEF
House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
WDEF
Two Festivals Bring Many to Coolidge Park Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two festivals dominated the northshore at Coolidge Park Saturday. One festival was called Vegfest. It celebrated the vegans in our community and helped raise awareness about a plant based diet. The executive director of Triangle Vegfest Expos, the organization running vegfest, said that, “A lot of people...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: OLPH Lessons in Cyber Safety
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – What you post online today can come back and bite you tomorrow. That’s true, even if you were a kid when you posted it. It’s a lesson Ben Tracy learned the hard way. He recently shared his story with students at OLPH. She...
WDEF
Apartment fire under control in minutes
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night, containing it to the room of origin. CFD responded to the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM after Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from an apartment in the 600 block of W 13 Street Court.
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County Schools fines First Student school bus contractor almost $480,000
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools has fined the only company it's hired as a contractor to take kids to and from school. School officials confirmed for us on Monday that First Student has been fined almost $480,000. Schools spokesman Steve Doremus told us in an email on...
WDEF
Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
Report: bullet found in toilet paper at Rockwood home after gunshot heard
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.
WDEF
I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
WDEF
Chattanooga Fire Dept. warns against certain smoking habits following this weekend’s fires
Chattanooga firefighters warn folks to stop smoking in bed. That’s the cause of two recent house fires CFD put out on October 15th and 16th. On Saturday firefighters responded to a home in the 2500 block of Maple Street. Four adults were displaced, one suffered burns and another suffered smoke inhalation.
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
WTVC
Vehicle Fire on I-24 near Kimball
Marion County — Reports today showed heavy traffic and a vehicle fire on I-24 near Kimball in Marion County. We were provided video and pictures that showed Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene. And they worked to the get the vehicle to the side of the road. Pictures...
Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police
Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
