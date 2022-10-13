Robert Gordon, one of rockabilly’s earliest revivalists and a familiar presence on the 1970s New York City punk rock scene, died Tuesday at the age of 75, his record label confirms to Variety. No cause of death was cited, although his family recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his battle with acute myeloid leukemia. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music,” wrote label VP Matt Green. Gordon’s final album, “Hellafied,” which again...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO