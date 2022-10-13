Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Carrie Underwood on Why Singers Need to Hit Their Notes and How She Got Axl Rose Out of Hiding
Carrie Underwood has eight Grammy wins and 16 total nominations over her career, with the bulk of her recognition coming in the vocal performance categories. There’s good reason for that: Underwood has some of the most powerful pipes not just in country music, but anywhere. Even Axl Rose was persuaded to sing with her at last summer’s Stagecoach festival, a surprise collab that Underwood calls “one of the best moments in my existence.”
Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty
“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman (Knopf):. Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Self-assured in his talents the Oscar winner was not. A sexual ace with the ladies? Hardly. Nor was he the devoted husband and family man presented to the public.
Julia Roberts Pops in Barbiecore Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Premiere with George Clooney
Julia Roberts is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress attended the “Ticket To Paradise” premiere in Los Angeles yesterday night, looking pretty in pink. Roberts arrived at the red carpet alongside her longtime friend and co-star George Clooney. The Academy Award-winning actress wore a hot pink floor-length gown to the event. The vibrant dress was from Greta Constantine’s spring 2021 collection. The ensemble embraces the Barbiecore trend, with bright pink outfits being used to reclaim traditional femininity. The dress also featured puff half sleeves, gathering details, and a tiered skirt. Robert’s accessorized with a floral gold ring with statement...
Robert Gordon, Rockabilly-Revivalist Singer, Dies at 75
Robert Gordon, one of rockabilly’s earliest revivalists and a familiar presence on the 1970s New York City punk rock scene, died Tuesday at the age of 75, his record label confirms to Variety. No cause of death was cited, although his family recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his battle with acute myeloid leukemia. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music,” wrote label VP Matt Green. Gordon’s final album, “Hellafied,” which again...
SFGate
Daniel Radcliffe Used a Cameron Diaz Photo to Help Him Know Where to Look During ‘Harry Potter’ Flying Scenes, Reveals Tom Felton
Tom Felton revealed in his just-released memoir, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” that a young Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to help him know where to look while filming the broomstick flying sequences in “Harry Potter” (via Insider). It appears Radcliffe has long been outspoken about his Diaz crush, telling Us Weekly in 2014 that she was his “first celebrity crush.” The actor said on the “Capital Breakfast” radio show earlier this year that Diaz remains “very high on the list” of his celebrity crushes.
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Blake Shelton Talks ‘Secret Strategy’ to Winning on ‘The Voice’
Country music superstar Blake Shelton has been a staple on the hit reality TV competition… The post Blake Shelton Talks ‘Secret Strategy’ to Winning on ‘The Voice’ appeared first on Outsider.
SFGate
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ Debut Atop U.K. Box Office
Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the film adaptation of the children’s books by Bernard Waber, featuring a singing crocodile, bowed at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £2.7 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Universal’s “Halloween Ends,” the final instalment in the...
If You're Obsessed With "House Of The Dragon," You'll Want To Take These 5 Quizzes Immediately
Welcome, lords and fair ladies. Let's get down to quiz-ness!
Comments / 0