Rachel Marsden: Conflict will destroy Europe before Russia does
Back when U.S. intelligence assessments suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would ultimately order a military intervention in Ukraine in response to years-long attacks on the Ukrainian Russophone population along the Russian border by NATO-backed Kyiv forces, basic common sense suggested that any generalization of that confrontation would blow apart the Transatlantic Alliance. There’s just no way that the European Union would sacrifice its economy and industry, whose reliance on cheap Russian gas enabled the bloc to fulfill its ambitions of competing on the global playing field with the likes of the U.S. and China, some of us figured. ...
Editorial: Support freedom in Iran
With its apparent sale of suicide drones to Russia, Iran climbs further out on a dangerous limb. Repressive at home where it is confronted by growing popular protests over mandatory head coverings for women, Iran’s leadership is doubling down on its relationship with Russia. The turbaned leadership appears to have decided that crushing dissent and taking sides with another world-class practitioner of dissent-crushing, which also has the ability to back up Iran militarily in the always tense Middle East, is the safest route to self-preservation. Read more Blade editorials
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows, survey shows
Concerns about climate change shrank across the world last year, with fewer than half of those questioned in a new survey believing it posed a “very serious threat” to their countries over the next 20 years. Only 20% of people in China, the world’s biggest polluter, said they...
Australia to investigate reports pilots trained Chinese military - minister
SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister said the military was investigating reports its former pilots were accepting training roles in China, as Britain said it could take legal action to stop its pilots being similarly recruited on national security grounds.
Hong Kong to 'trawl world for talent' in reboot attempt
Hong Kong's new leader unveiled plans to resuscitate the business hub's fortunes on Wednesday, hoping to lure international expertise back to a city that has suffered an exodus of talent and is mired in a deep downturn. But Hong Kong's pace of reopening still lags behind regional rivals like Singapore -- which has gone on a charm offensive to lure international talent and has bounced back as a global transport hub.
AP-NORC poll: Many remain critical of state of US democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have high confidence that votes in the upcoming midterm elections will be counted accurately, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, though that’s an improvement from about 4 in 10...
'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change -study
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The latest pledges by countries to tackle global warming under the Paris Agreement are "woefully inadequate" to avert a rise in global temperatures that scientists say will worsen droughts, storms and floods, a report said on Wednesday.
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content
Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
