Hickory Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide after a man called 9-1-1 and said he had shot his roommate. When police got to the apartment in the 900 Block of 5th Street SE, they found a man injured from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is accused of assault on a female. Authorities say, police were called to Sgt. Sean Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the home but did not take Dunn into custody. An arrest warrant was issued later and Dunne was taken into custody for assault charges and served with a domestic violence protective order.
CMS Bus Driver Says Parent Threw Bleach At Their Face
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus driver says a parent threw bleach at their face according to district officials. The incident happened after 7 a.m. near Central Avenue. A district spokesperson says Bus 1701 was transporting students to Winterfield Elementary School. Nine students were onboard and were placed...
Police Investigate Homicide In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Charlotte. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Oak Trail, just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name hasn’t been released and so far police haven’t said anything...
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
Three Arrested After West-Charlotte Stabbing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that one person has non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the 1800 block of South Tryon Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, and police have arrested three people in connection with the stabbing.
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
Man Wrongfully Fired From Wendy’s Will Be a Police Officer For a Day
STANLEY, N.C. — Dennis Peek, the man with Down syndrome who was wrongfully fired from Wendy’s, will get to be a police officer for the day. On Thursday, Dennis Peek will be sworn into the Mount Holly Police Department. He’ll get a uniform, get to ride in the patrol car and check in on local businesses.
Driver Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Taylorsville Walmart
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. – A driver was hurt after crashing a truck into the Walmart in Taylorsville. Central Alexander Fire Department Station #30 says it happened around 9:00 on Sunday morning. The driver was freed from the vehicle after a short period of time and turned over to EMS for...
Rock Hill Police: Woman Fatally Hit By Truck
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that the woman died from her injuries at the hospital. On October 15th, just before 5:30 p.m., police arrived at an accident on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway. Police say a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was trying to...
Search warrant: Man said he buried body following overdose death at his home in Conover
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home. That’s according to an affidavit from a Conover police officer used to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Fourth Avenue SW.
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in North Carolina
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
Protesters Rally Against South Point High School “Red Raider” Mascot
GASTONIA, N.C. – Native American and other community groups are renewing their call to rename the mascot at a local high school. Protesters rallied before Monday night’s Gaston Co. School Board Meeting, calling on officials to retire the “Red Raider” mascot at South Point High School.
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
Clover Schools on Two-Hour Delay
CLOVER, S.C. — A significant water main break occurred on highway 321, which impacted a large portion of Clover School District. If further issues arise as they finish the repairs, CSD could have to cancel schools, but at the current time, Clover School District will be on a two-hour delay.
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
Speed appears to be a factor in deadly head-on crash, Lincolnton police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 42-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash in Lincolnton, police said. The driver of a 2020 Mustang GT was going east on East Main Street when he crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Michael Hickory, of Lincolnton, who...
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified a man who was found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Conover last month. According to the Conover Police Department, the remains belonged to 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris, who was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 26, 2021.
