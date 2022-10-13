ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Hickory Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide after a man called 9-1-1 and said he had shot his roommate. When police got to the apartment in the 900 Block of 5th Street SE, they found a man injured from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
HICKORY, NC
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is accused of assault on a female. Authorities say, police were called to Sgt. Sean Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the home but did not take Dunn into custody. An arrest warrant was issued later and Dunne was taken into custody for assault charges and served with a domestic violence protective order.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
CMS Bus Driver Says Parent Threw Bleach At Their Face

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus driver says a parent threw bleach at their face according to district officials. The incident happened after 7 a.m. near Central Avenue. A district spokesperson says Bus 1701 was transporting students to Winterfield Elementary School. Nine students were onboard and were placed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Police Investigate Homicide In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Charlotte. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Oak Trail, just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name hasn’t been released and so far police haven’t said anything...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Three Arrested After West-Charlotte Stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that one person has non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the 1800 block of South Tryon Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, and police have arrested three people in connection with the stabbing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
ROCK HILL, SC
Man Wrongfully Fired From Wendy’s Will Be a Police Officer For a Day

STANLEY, N.C. — Dennis Peek, the man with Down syndrome who was wrongfully fired from Wendy’s, will get to be a police officer for the day. On Thursday, Dennis Peek will be sworn into the Mount Holly Police Department. He’ll get a uniform, get to ride in the patrol car and check in on local businesses.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
Rock Hill Police: Woman Fatally Hit By Truck

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that the woman died from her injuries at the hospital. On October 15th, just before 5:30 p.m., police arrived at an accident on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway. Police say a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was trying to...
ROCK HILL, SC
NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Clover Schools on Two-Hour Delay

CLOVER, S.C. — A significant water main break occurred on highway 321, which impacted a large portion of Clover School District. If further issues arise as they finish the repairs, CSD could have to cancel schools, but at the current time, Clover School District will be on a two-hour delay.
CLOVER, SC
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

