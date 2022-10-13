ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

WOLF

Glen Lyon man dies in Schuylkill County after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Luzerne County man has died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Schuylkill County. According to State Police, 74-year-old John Vanderhoff, of Glen Lyon, was traveling along SR-895/Summer Valley Road near the intersection with Miller's Crossing Road around 9:50 AM Friday.
GLEN LYON, PA
WOLF

Identity of driver killed in York County crash released

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Lane restrictions through Thursday on I-81

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Monday morning that there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 north and southbound through Thursday. According to PennDOT, the restriction will be between mile markers 163 to 166 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County. The restrictions will last from 7 PM to 6 AM through Thursday to perform bridge work.
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Bootastic Health fair held at Wyoming Valley mall

Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Luzerne and Lackawanna County Medical Societies held their 2nd annual Bootastic health fair at the Wyoming valley mall. Different local vendors gave out health information to parents and candy to kids wearing costumes. The event sees around two hundred to three hundred kids.
LUZERNE, PA
WOLF

Pittston becomes home to first rooftop bar in NEPA

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A new rooftop bar has officially made its way to northeast Pennsylvania. Rooftop 53 is the first ever rooftop bar to be built in the area and will be open all year round, thanks to a retracting roof. Today marks the first day of...
PITTSTON, PA
WOLF

Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
SCRANTON, PA

