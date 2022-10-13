NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Monday morning that there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 north and southbound through Thursday. According to PennDOT, the restriction will be between mile markers 163 to 166 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County. The restrictions will last from 7 PM to 6 AM through Thursday to perform bridge work.

NANTICOKE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO