WOLF
One apprehended, another at large following police chase in Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Pocono Township Police pursued two motorcycles on a chase in Monroe County on Saturday; they were able to apprehend one driver, but the other is still at large. Officials say that around 1:10 PM on Saturday, a Pocono Township Police Officer spotted a black...
WOLF
Year-long investigation leads to two drug-related arrests in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — After nearly a year of investigating, the Lehman Township Police Department has arrested two people they say were selling a variety of illegal drugs in the Lakesilkworth area. Police executed a search warrant at 247 Lakeside Drive, Lake Silkworth, on Friday. Officials say...
WOLF
Glen Lyon man dies in Schuylkill County after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Luzerne County man has died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Schuylkill County. According to State Police, 74-year-old John Vanderhoff, of Glen Lyon, was traveling along SR-895/Summer Valley Road near the intersection with Miller's Crossing Road around 9:50 AM Friday.
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. man pleads guilty to gun possession to further drug trafficking offense
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Shenandoah man pleaded guilty in court last week to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez admitted to possessing a loaded pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WOLF
Convicted bank robber back in jail after allegedly threatening ex, smashing car windows
NEWPORT TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man released from prison in March after serving two years for a bank robbery is now facing new charges after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and smashing windows on her vehicle. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 32-year-old Aaron Lee...
WOLF
Identity of driver killed in York County crash released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
WOLF
Lane restrictions through Thursday on I-81
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Monday morning that there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 north and southbound through Thursday. According to PennDOT, the restriction will be between mile markers 163 to 166 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County. The restrictions will last from 7 PM to 6 AM through Thursday to perform bridge work.
WOLF
Bootastic Health fair held at Wyoming Valley mall
Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Luzerne and Lackawanna County Medical Societies held their 2nd annual Bootastic health fair at the Wyoming valley mall. Different local vendors gave out health information to parents and candy to kids wearing costumes. The event sees around two hundred to three hundred kids.
WOLF
Man charged after allegedly stealing Air Jordans at gunpoint in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man is facing charges after he allegedly stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordans from a person at gunpoint in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Police say the 19-year-old Hayden Thoman is charged with robbery, simple assault, and other charges stemming from...
WOLF
Pittston becomes home to first rooftop bar in NEPA
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A new rooftop bar has officially made its way to northeast Pennsylvania. Rooftop 53 is the first ever rooftop bar to be built in the area and will be open all year round, thanks to a retracting roof. Today marks the first day of...
WOLF
Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
