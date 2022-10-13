Read full article on original website
Black Thought and Danger Mouse Deliver Pensive Ode to MF Doom in ‘Belize’ Video
The hip-hop duo Black Thought and Danger Mouse delivered a pensive ode to the late musician MF Doom in the music video for “Belize,” which appeared on their recently released collaborative album Cheat Codes. Super-producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton filmed the video under the direction of UNCANNY, also...
Carrie Underwood on Why Singers Need to Hit Their Notes and How She Got Axl Rose Out of Hiding
Carrie Underwood has eight Grammy wins and 16 total nominations over her career, with the bulk of her recognition coming in the vocal performance categories. There’s good reason for that: Underwood has some of the most powerful pipes not just in country music, but anywhere. Even Axl Rose was persuaded to sing with her at last summer’s Stagecoach festival, a surprise collab that Underwood calls “one of the best moments in my existence.”
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Concert to Be Livestreamed From Paris by Amazon Music This Saturday
Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out show at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday will be livestreamed exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video, the company announced today. The event will mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of Lamar’s monumentally influential album, “Good Kid, m.A.A.d City” and will give fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White to Headline iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego 2023
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White, Fall Out Boy and Phoenix are among the acts set to perform at the sixth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego event, scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Also on the bill: Chvrches, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn. Alter...
Ashley Nicole Black Exits A Black Lady Sketch Show After 3 Seasons
When A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with its fourth season next year on HBO, it will be without Ashley Nicole Black. The actress-writer’s departure was announced Tuesday by series creator/star Robin Thede. “We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement to Variety. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.” Black,...
Lee Chang-Dong on Love, Violence and the Power of Cinema
Film writer and director Lee Chang-dong (“Burning,” “Oasis,” “Peppermint Candy”), one of Korea’s best-known auteur filmmakers who has contributed to putting Korean cinema firmly on the global stage, is guest of honor at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, where he was welcomed with a standing ovation.
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ Debut Atop U.K. Box Office
Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the film adaptation of the children’s books by Bernard Waber, featuring a singing crocodile, bowed at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £2.7 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Universal’s “Halloween Ends,” the final instalment in the...
Why The Rolling Stones’ ‘Let’s Spend the Night Together’ Was Widely Banned
Mick Jagger could not perform the original lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Let's Spend the Night Together" on 'The Ed Sullivan Show.'
Robert Gordon, Rockabilly-Revivalist Singer, Dies at 75
Robert Gordon, one of rockabilly’s earliest revivalists and a familiar presence on the 1970s New York City punk rock scene, died Tuesday at the age of 75, his record label confirms to Variety. No cause of death was cited, although his family recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his battle with acute myeloid leukemia. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music,” wrote label VP Matt Green. Gordon’s final album, “Hellafied,” which again...
Fremantle, Kansai TV Pact for Game Show Format
Fremantle and Japanese commercial broadcaster Kansai TV have signed a co-development deal to launch a new game show format in Japan. Details of the show will be revealed imminently, the companies said at the ongoing Mipcom market in Cannes. Kansai TV will produce and broadcast the Japanese original version later this year, and Fremantle will handle production and global distribution for the show.
Blake Shelton Talks ‘Secret Strategy’ to Winning on ‘The Voice’
Country music superstar Blake Shelton has been a staple on the hit reality TV competition… The post Blake Shelton Talks ‘Secret Strategy’ to Winning on ‘The Voice’ appeared first on Outsider.
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
James Corden Getting Banned From A Restaurant For Being Rude Is Now A Hilarious Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
What goes around comes around: Roller skating's retro appeal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At a nondescript, basketball court in Waltham, Massachusetts, the leaves take on an autumnal glow and the air is crisp. But there are no pickup basketball players. This is now a spot for people who roller skate. “I had...
If You're Obsessed With "House Of The Dragon," You'll Want To Take These 5 Quizzes Immediately
Welcome, lords and fair ladies. Let's get down to quiz-ness!
