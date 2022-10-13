Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Kentucky to begin season at No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the 13th time in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari, the Kentucky men’s basketball team will begin the season among the preseason top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Wildcats were tabbed No. 4. North Carolina begins the season as the...
WKYT 27
DeAndre Square named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior linebacker DeAndre Square was named Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in No. 22 Kentucky’s 27-17 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State last Saturday, the league announced Monday. Square sealed the win over Mississippi State with an interception with 4:01...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | What Aaron Bradshaw's Kentucky commitment means for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The commitment of Aaron Bradshaw of Camden, N.J., to the University of Kentucky before Big Blue Madness on Friday night provided Wildcats’ coach John Calipari with a mic drop moment in the first major recruiting battle with his former top assistant, new Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky ranked No. 1 in overall KenPom rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats are weeks away from starting off the 2022-23 regular season, and the buzz surrounding this year's team is off to a fast start. “I’m really liking this team,” John Calipari told the crowd at Big Blue Madness Friday night,” and that has been the sentiment we have gotten from the UK coach since the players got on campus in June.
aseaofblue.com
Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware
With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching. At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time. “Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari...
WKYT 27
KSP Gold for Gray Gala
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight. WATCH | Cold Weather Preparations in Breathitt Co. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT. Cold Weather Preparations in Breathitt Co. WATCH | Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s latest...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling
MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Ranked No. 1 in First KenPom Rankings of 2022-23 Season
The 2023 KenPom rankings were released this weekend and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats claimed the top spot. The Wildcats check in at No. 1 overall with the No. 2 adjusted offense (114.4) and No. 3 adjusted defense (84.7). 18 of the last 20 national champions have finished in the...
WKYT 27
WATCH: Lexington mayoral candidates face off in debate at WKYT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates faced off in a debate Monday. (watch above) Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger Councilmember David Kloiber answered questions in the WKYT studio. A wide range of topics was covered, from the ongoing violence in the city, the drug epidemic, and the...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off after Bulldogs stumble vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Hey. That was miserable. Just utterly awful. Mike Leach and his Mississippi State football team just don’t have much fun when they head up to Lexington, Kentucky. And tonight, that’s certainly true. The Mississippi State Bulldogs were beaten in infuriating fashion in an error-filled contest. Mississippi State scored...
Kentucky Kernel
The 2022 Big Blue Campout: A Big Blue disappointment
The Big Blue Madness campout is a tradition that has been around on the University of Kentucky’s campus for several years. Every year, hundreds of Kentucky basketball fans rush to pitch their tents outside of Memorial Coliseum and experience a day of little sleep but loads of fun. When...
WKYT 27
Superintendent calls FCPS performance on KDE report ‘unacceptable’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting a look at how Kentucky students are performing in the classrooms for the first time in three years. In 2020, the General Assembly made changes to how the state test Kentucky students, and, this year, the Kentucky Department of Education released a new color-coded system to outline those results.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WKYT 27
Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two second-half scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and No. 22 Kentucky topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17. The victory ended a two-game slide for the Wildcats. Rodriguez achieved season...
wvih.com
State Surplus Online Auction Begins
In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
WKYT 27
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A storm chance mainly south
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a not-too-bad end to the weekend, but today we have the best chance of seeing rain this entire week. This even comes with a low-end severe threat. Let’s get to it! Starting off across the bluegrass temps are in the...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in behind a weekend cold front as we start the new workweek. Highs cool to the middle an upper 40s by Tuesday. A FREEZE WARNING is active, for Monday night, as lows dip to the 20s. Some snow showers and flurries, from a...
