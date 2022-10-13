ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk teens

Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a gun, links him to additional rapes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3s1Mr6F. ‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk …. Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault

WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads man gets 60 days in jail for Jan. 6 involvement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads will spend 60 days behind bars in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Court records show Ryan Suleski was in the Capitol that day. The FBI used videos from TikTok to identify him. He said on camera that he was in the “initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building,” and that he was “tear gas grenaded” and “hit with some rubber bullets.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing 69-year-old man in Norfolk found

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA

