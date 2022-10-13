Read full article on original website
16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder (second principal), malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact, and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Police: Burglar breaks into Norfolk store twice days apart
Police say a burglar struck a business in Norfolk twice days apart.
Man injured following shooting on Jamestown Ave in Hampton
Police say they currently investigating a shooting that injured a man in Hampton Monday afternoon.
‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk teens
Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a gun, links him to additional rapes.
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg
Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man they say unlawfully filmed a woman.
Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault
WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Suspect sought after Rent-A-Center burglary in Hampton
The investigation found that the suspect shattered a window to get into the building around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. The suspect stole an undisclosed item then left.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
Hampton Roads man gets 60 days in jail for Jan. 6 involvement
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads will spend 60 days behind bars in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Court records show Ryan Suleski was in the Capitol that day. The FBI used videos from TikTok to identify him. He said on camera that he was in the “initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building,” and that he was “tear gas grenaded” and “hit with some rubber bullets.”
Man seriously injured following stabbing on Calvin Street in Portsmouth
According to Portsmouth police, the call for the stabbing came in around 9:24 p.m. in the 10 block of Calvin Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting at Forest Cove Apartments in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in the breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.
Man dead following shooting on Savagetown Rd. in Accomack County
According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 4:10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road.
2 missing children from Hampton safely located in North Dakota
Hampton police confirmed Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
Police investigate burglary at jewelry store in JCC
According to police, officers responded to the call around 11:07 a.m. at Boyer's Diamond & Gold Outlet located at 6564 Richmond Road. This is in the Lightfoot section of the County.
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
“We were shocked;” Local business picks up the pieces after multiple break-ins
Peter Olanitori, the principal of SLB Headwear and Socks, said there had been five separate break-ins in the last two weeks.
Missing 69-year-old man in Norfolk found
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That's near the Norfolk Technical Center. Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches...
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
1 dead, 2 injured following two-vehicle crash in James City County
A fatal crash in James City County left one dead and two in the hospital Friday afternoon.
