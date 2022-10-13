ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNN

The best drip coffee makers of 2022

We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
Yahoo!

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday — save up to 50%!

Need some retail therapy? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a fan-favorite panini press for $23. How about a bestselling throw blanket for over 40% off? Maybe a new electric toothbrush for 50% off? There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
CNET

Enjoy Great Lattes, Cappuccinos and More at Home With $90 Off the Keurig K-Cafe

You probably associate Keurig with its popular single-cup coffee brewers, but it does a lot more than that, too. The K-Cafe is Keurig's most versatile brewer, and right now, you can pick it up for less. Today only, Best Buy has this coffee maker on sale for just $100, which saves you $90 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
The Kitchn

Trader Joe’s Just Leaked Info on a Totally Top-Secret Frozen Pastry — And It Might Be Even Better than the Beloved Chocolate Croissants

The folks at Trader Joe’s are notoriously tight-lipped about product launches. But it appears one “totally top-secret” item is just too good to keep under wraps. In the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, which dropped earlier this week, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan broke news about some limited-edition Chocolate Chocolate Croissants coming to stores soon-ish. And while there’s a lot to still uncover, I already cannot wait to get my hands on one.
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Delish

Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Mashed

Starbucks TikTok Is Begging You Not To Order Food 'Double-Toasted'

Known for its wide range of coffee drinks, Starbucks' can be found around almost every corner and seemingly has as many menu items as they do locations. While beverages are what dominate most of the menu, 52 of the best Starbucks drinks are must-tries. However, the chain's food menu full of bagels, sandwiches, and other pastries makes it easy to grab a quick lunch or snack while getting your caffeine boost.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Starbucks Changes Power Outlets Policy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LehighValleyLive.com

When will Walmart release its Black Friday 2022 ad with deals?

Retailers are gearing up for the holidays early this year with more deals available sooner than ever before. However, the biggest splash is yet to come on Black Friday 2022. Shoppers highly anticipate the release of Black Friday ads from all major retailers, including Walmart. Walmart rolls out its Black...
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
CBS San Francisco

E-bikes sold by Amazon and Walmart recalled due to explosion, fire risk

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. E-bikes sold by retailers including Amazon, Sears and Walmart are being recalled because the bicycles' lithium-ion batteries can ignite, potentially...

