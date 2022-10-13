Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Related
starlocalmedia.com
10-6A Football: Jaguars earn tough win; Skeeters edged by Royse City
Horn went on the road to East Texas and got a spirited effort from a Tyler Legacy team battling for its playoff life on Friday. The Jaguars weathered the storm and put the clamps on the Raiders in the second half to rally for a 24-16 victory.
starlocalmedia.com
9-6A Football: Sachse, Rowlett shake up playoff race
Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak. The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
starlocalmedia.com
Rinse and repeat: Coppell boys, Flower Mound girls impress at 6-6A cross country meet
DENTON – Coming into Saturday morning’s District 6-6A cross country meet at North Lakes Park, Coppell and Flower Mound have been amongst the top teams in the state all season. The Cowboys had won five meets and carried a No. 2 Class 6A ranking by the CCCAT. The Lady Jaguars, in search of their third straight state title, have held the top spot in 6A.
starlocalmedia.com
McGee leading resurgent year for McKinney North defense
Over the course of his varsity career, senior Andrew McGee has developed into a cornerstone on the McKinney North football team's defense. The linebacker has been at the heart of a resurgent year on that side of the ball for the Bulldogs, who entered last week sporting a 5-1 record and having allowed just 20.8 points per game across those five victories.
starlocalmedia.com
6-5A Division I Football: Frisco tops Heritage in battle of unbeatens; Reedy moves to 6-0
Frisco and Heritage were supposed to draw attention as one of the top match-ups in the area, a game featuring a pair of undefeated teams in district play. And while an on-field altercation between the teams drew some of the headlines, and resulted in both sides being without some key players, there was still plenty of drama on the field as the Raccoons were able to edge out the Coyotes for a 20-17 victory.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Prestonwood North stays unbeaten vs. Wylie Prep
The Prestonwood Christian North football team kept its perfect record intact on Thursday, improving to 8-0 after outlasting Wylie Prep Academy, 32-26. Check out photos from the program's big win.
starlocalmedia.com
3-5A Division II Football: Independence remains undefeated, Emerson falls to Argyle
Just two weeks ago, there were four undefeated teams in 3-5A Division II.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Riaz Mohammed, Associate Director of the Coppell HS Band
Riaz Mohammed is passionate about Coppell High School and the students and staff there, dedicating time to motivating others through teaching and band. Let's learn more about Riaz and his passion for music!. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina ISD hosts beam signing for third elementary school
The Celina community gathered Monday afternoon at the site of CISD's future third elementary school to conduct a beam signing on the campus. The campus, slated to open in 2023, is located at 2905 North Louisiana Drive.
starlocalmedia.com
Wilson racking up assists as Lady Eagles close in on playoff berth
The Allen volleyball team is in the midst of its winningest season since 2017 and looking to punctuate the year with a return to the playoffs. The Lady Eagles have navigated the graduation of the majority of their rotation from last year, including at setter where junior Sophia Wilson has stepped up to run the show and recently surpassed 1,000 assists for the season.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host inaugural RIP festival
As the dark blanket of night overcomes the heart of Plano, Historic Downtown will come to life with haunting celebrations for its inaugural Rest in Plano festival from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Residents are invited to the free inaugural event to experience frightening fun for all ages,...
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week
There’s a few events this week (October 16-23) that will help get individuals in the spirit for fall including glassblowing, live music and more. Take a look at the top five events in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week. Diwali family fun night.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week
Whether you’re an avid runner or more of an indoor person, there are quite a few options this week for activities and events happening in Little Elm and The Colony. Take a look at the top five activities and events this week to help finalize your schedule for October 16-23.
starlocalmedia.com
See over 30 photos of Plano's International Festival
Residents gathered at Haggard Park on Saturday to experience the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas. Performers represented cultures from all over the world as vendors and informational booths highlighted the vibrant diversity seen throughout Plano.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Plano resident and associate attorney Sandra Maldonado
Sandra Maldonado is an associate attorney at Carpenter and Associates Law Firm. Ger cases revolve around civil litigation, families, and probate.
starlocalmedia.com
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Downtown Mesquite's development coordinator James Johnson
James Johnson helps attract businesses to downtown Mesquite as well as helping run community events in the downtown area. Let's get to know James in our latest Mesquite News community spotlight. How did you get involved in Downtown Mesquite?
starlocalmedia.com
Curious what is planned for housing developments in the Fields in Frisco? Here’s a sneak peek
In a video presentation released by the Cheney Group in Frisco, Jeff Cheney outlines the various housing developments planned for the Fields area of Frisco, located next to the PGA Frisco and Omni PGA Frisco Resort. The Fields overall master plan is the largest zoning project in the history of...
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas resident donates $1 million to Children's Health Plano expansion
In celebration of a $1 million donation, Children’s Health in Plano held a golf tournament at Top Golf last week. The donation, made by PGA Memes CEO Travis Miller, will go toward an expansion that will help serve more patients the Plano region.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in McKinney this week
Here are five things to mark on your calendar in McKinney for the week of Oct. 17.
Comments / 0