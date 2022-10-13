ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

starlocalmedia.com

9-6A Football: Sachse, Rowlett shake up playoff race

Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak. The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
ROWLETT, TX
Rinse and repeat: Coppell boys, Flower Mound girls impress at 6-6A cross country meet

DENTON – Coming into Saturday morning’s District 6-6A cross country meet at North Lakes Park, Coppell and Flower Mound have been amongst the top teams in the state all season. The Cowboys had won five meets and carried a No. 2 Class 6A ranking by the CCCAT. The Lady Jaguars, in search of their third straight state title, have held the top spot in 6A.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
McGee leading resurgent year for McKinney North defense

Over the course of his varsity career, senior Andrew McGee has developed into a cornerstone on the McKinney North football team's defense. The linebacker has been at the heart of a resurgent year on that side of the ball for the Bulldogs, who entered last week sporting a 5-1 record and having allowed just 20.8 points per game across those five victories.
MCKINNEY, TX
6-5A Division I Football: Frisco tops Heritage in battle of unbeatens; Reedy moves to 6-0

Frisco and Heritage were supposed to draw attention as one of the top match-ups in the area, a game featuring a pair of undefeated teams in district play. And while an on-field altercation between the teams drew some of the headlines, and resulted in both sides being without some key players, there was still plenty of drama on the field as the Raccoons were able to edge out the Coyotes for a 20-17 victory.
FRISCO, TX
PHOTOS: Prestonwood North stays unbeaten vs. Wylie Prep

The Prestonwood Christian North football team kept its perfect record intact on Thursday, improving to 8-0 after outlasting Wylie Prep Academy, 32-26. Check out photos from the program's big win.
Meet Riaz Mohammed, Associate Director of the Coppell HS Band

Riaz Mohammed is passionate about Coppell High School and the students and staff there, dedicating time to motivating others through teaching and band. Let's learn more about Riaz and his passion for music!. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
COPPELL, TX
Wilson racking up assists as Lady Eagles close in on playoff berth

The Allen volleyball team is in the midst of its winningest season since 2017 and looking to punctuate the year with a return to the playoffs. The Lady Eagles have navigated the graduation of the majority of their rotation from last year, including at setter where junior Sophia Wilson has stepped up to run the show and recently surpassed 1,000 assists for the season.
ALLEN, TX
Plano to host inaugural RIP festival

As the dark blanket of night overcomes the heart of Plano, Historic Downtown will come to life with haunting celebrations for its inaugural Rest in Plano festival from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Residents are invited to the free inaugural event to experience frightening fun for all ages,...
PLANO, TX
5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week

Whether you’re an avid runner or more of an indoor person, there are quite a few options this week for activities and events happening in Little Elm and The Colony. Take a look at the top five activities and events this week to help finalize your schedule for October 16-23.
LITTLE ELM, TX
See over 30 photos of Plano's International Festival

Residents gathered at Haggard Park on Saturday to experience the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas. Performers represented cultures from all over the world as vendors and informational booths highlighted the vibrant diversity seen throughout Plano.
PLANO, TX
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update

From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
ALLEN, TX

