Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Kept Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Dave Roberts Remaining Manger Despite NLDS Elimination
After months of negotiations, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed manager Dave Roberts to a three-year contract extension at the end of Spring Training. Roberts was facing the prospect of being a lame-duck manager in 2022, though he and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman downplayed concern over that possibility.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts & Freddie Freeman Among 2022 Hank Aaron Award Finalists
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were named among the National League finalists for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive player in each league. Betts and Freeman are the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020, when he won...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Had Time To Warm Up Before Entering Game 4 Of NLDS
Tyler Anderson got through five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series but manager Dave Roberts turned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen with a 2-0 lead. Chris Martin stranded a pair of baserunners in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com
Joe Musgrove Hopeful Padres Eliminating Dodgers In NLDS Is ‘Changing Of The Tides’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season en route to capturing their ninth National League West title in the last 10 seasons and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers were ultimately matched up against the San Diego Padres, who advanced by defeating...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts: Dodgers Lineup Failed To ‘Execute Any Type Of Plan’ During NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup held the MLB lead in several categories during the 2022 regular season and was led by the vaunted trio of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. However, they never found a collective rhythm during the National League Division Series, which played a significant part...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Focused On Being ‘Ready To Go’ Amid Uncertainty
The Los Angeles Dodgers altered their starting pitching based on how the first three games against the San Diego Padres went in the National League Division Series, but that hasn’t changed how Tyler Anderson has prepared for this postseason stretch. Regardless of the fact that the Dodgers won 14...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Make MLB History By Falling Short Of NLCS
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a new franchise record with 111 wins this season but arguably will be more remembered for failing to fulfill their World Series goal. Not only did the Dodgers come up short of winning what would have been a second World Series in the past three years, they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Bullpen Decisions Made With Plan To Have Evan Phillips For Save Situation
After being a strength of their team all season, the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was part of their downfall against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning, but the bullpen combined to give up...
dodgerblue.com
Jaime Jarrín Retires After 64 Years As Dodgers Broadcaster
Jaime Jarrín was with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, and when the San Diego Padres won Game 4 of the National League Division Series, he signed off from the broadcast booth for the final time in his illustrious career. Jarrín announced his intention to...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Walker Buehler Talks Tony Gonsolin, Aaron Nola & Bat Flips During Appearance As Fox Sports Analyst
Walker Buehler is unable to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers due to recovering from a right flexor tendon repair and second Tommy John surgery, but he has still kept busy of late by taking on new ventures. Buehler threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium before Game...
dodgerblue.com
Key Issues For Dodgers In NLDS Loss To Padres
After steamrolling their way through the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were only able to win one postseason game before losing three straight against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 National League Division Series to bring an end to their year. During the season, the Dodgers won 111...
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS
Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
Comments / 0