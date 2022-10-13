Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's November Community Day Will Feature a New Pokemon Debut
With October now passed the halfway point, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has pulled back the curtain on its plans for November's Community Day. On Saturday November 12th, Teddiursa will take the spotlight from 2 p.m. local time until 5 p.m. local time. During that timeframe, players can also expect to see a full moon in the game's sky, and it will last through 6 p.m. The full moon is important because this Community Day will also see the debut of Ursaluna, the new final evolved form of Teddiursa, which first appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
ComicBook
Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release
Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
This sci-fi base-building survival game is perfect for extreme micromanagers
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, take charge of a small colony and manage every aspect of their lives to help them survive.
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
ComicBook
Boruto Cosplay Shows Off Naruto's Baryon Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really brought Naruto Uzumaki to his strongest point in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and it's been a great way to look back and see just how much has happened to its central star over the course of its run. Debuting all sorts of power ups and new forms through his fights, he actually continued to grow even to the sequel series continuing his story and highlighting his son, Boruto.
ComicBook
EA Ending Online Services for Several Games
According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Electronic Arts will be shutting down online services for a number of different games over the coming weeks. In total, ten games will see online services cease between October 20th and January 19th. Titles impacted will include Army of Two: The 40th Day, Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Gatling Gears, Onrush, Mercenaries 2, Mirror's Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, and Shank 2. Online services for these games will come to an end on the following dates:
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Drops In March: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” will be a smash hit next year. One of the best Jumpman efforts of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This shoe was beloved at the time thanks to its unique aesthetic that even contained shark teeth on the midsole. It is a sneaker that has a storied history, and there are plenty of amazing colorways to be had. In 2023, some fantastic Jordan 5 colorways will be hitting the market, including this “UNC” model below.
ComicBook
League of Legends and Valorant Developer Riot Games Acquires New Studio
League of Legends and Valorant developer and publisher Riot Games has officially announced that it has completed its acquisition of Warming Sydney studio, one of the largest development studios in Australia that previously worked on titles like World of Tanks and World of Warships. According to the announcement, the studio will now be known as Riot Sydney and work with the League of Legends, Valorant, and tech teams at Riot as well as Riot's Development Studios organization.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
ComicBook
Marvel Legends Marvel vs. Capcom War Machine Figure Pre-Orders Drop Today
Hasbro has unveiled the next action figure in the Marvel Legends lineup, and it's none other than Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes' War Machine as he appears in the Marvel vs. Capcom video game. Pre-orders for the figure will be available today, October 18th at 10am PT / 1pm ET sharp right here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout). It should also be available here on Amazon around that time, though there might be a delay.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
Fallout: Miami looks like the best new Fallout in a long time
Fallout fans of the world have been relatively starved of a new adventure since Fallout 4 released way back in 2015. Seven years ago!. Yes, Bethesda released a string of expansions for Fallout 4 that went some way towards keeping us invested in the post-apocalyptic fun, but we were hungry for more. It’s fair to say that 2018’s Fallout 76 did about as much to satisfy our appetite as a single dry cornflake at dinnertime.
ComicBook
PlayStation 5 Controller DualSense Edge Gets a Release Date, New Trailer
PlayStation's fancy new PS5 controller, the DualSense Edge, now has a release date. The premium peripheral meant to give users a range of customization options and extra inputs to configure will launch on January 26th, Sony announced this week. This announcement coincided with a new trailer showing off some of those features, and Sony said that if you're planning on getting one, you can start preordering them on October 25th for $199.99.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Release Date Confirmed
The “Midnight Navy” Air Jordan 4 is on its way. If you love the Air Jordan 4, then you have been subjected to a ton of amazing colorways over the years. This is one of those shoes that Jordan Brand has always sought to support as it is a fan favorite. 2022 has been a good year for the sneaker, and 2023 is set to be a solid year as well. Before the year is out, Jumpman is gearing up for the “Midnight Navy” model, which can be found below.
