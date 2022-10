Writing for Urban Milwaukee, Graham Kilmer reports on the city’s cash-strapped transit system, which is projected to face a deficit of $20 million in 2025. This gap will directly translate into service cuts, Kilmer reports. “By 2023, the system is budgeted to have 86 fewer buses than it did in 2018, according to a budget analysis by the comptroller.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO