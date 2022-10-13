Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Rising Demand For Gulfstream Business Jets Prompts Investment In Maintenance Capability
In the wake of the Covid pandemic, Gulfstream has seen strong demand for all its business jets and from well beyond the domestic U.S. market, with new customers gravitating to the convenience of private aviation. With more aircraft and operators to support, the manufacturer has been investing in additional maintenance facilities worldwide.
Footwear Imports Falloff Reflects Inventory Crunch
As the footwear market navigates headwinds such as high inventories and weaker consumer demand, the flow of imports into the United States continued to slow in August, increasing 24.8 percent to 1.81 billion pairs in the first eight months of the year. This compared to a year-to-date 26.4 percent rise through July compared to the same period in 2021 and a 27.4 percent first-half pace, according to data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA), even as retailers and brands prepared for vital fourth-quarter selling. Nike Inc. sited a surge in inventory and a renewed focus on discounts as...
Aviation International News
Airbus Considers ACJ TwoTwenty a ‘Perfect Fit’ for U.S.
Airbus comes to NBAA-BACE 2022 with fresh optimism over the U.S. business jet market, and particularly for the ACJ TwoTwenty—the company’s large-cabin business jet offering based on the Pratt & Whitney PW1500G-powered A220 airliner. Scheduled for delivery from sole completions center Comlux in Indianapolis early next year, the first ACJ TwoTwenty marks the start of a production run for which Airbus will set aside between four and six delivery slots in the coming years, according to Airbus Corporate Jets president Benoit Defforge.
Aviation International News
JetAviva Taps Concept Aviation To Expand Presence in Brazil
Melbourne, Florida-based business aircraft brokerage JetAviva (Static AD_509) has partnered with Concept Aviation, a Brazilian aviation commerce and consultancy company, to provide its customers with increased access to Brazil’s aircraft market. “This will expand JetAviva’s international reach and allow our customers turnkey brokerage and acquisition services throughout Latin America,”...
Aviation International News
Daher Brings Two Latest Turboprops to Henderson Static Display
Daher Aircraft (Booth 3232, Static AD_510) is showcasing at the NBAA-BACE static display its two new flagship single-engine turboprops: the TBM 960, an upgraded replacement for the TBM 940; and the Kodiak 900, a faster, more comfortable complement to the Kodiak 100 Series III utility aircraft. The TBM 960’s FAA...
Blow to Amazon union drive as New York workers reject latest bid
The movement to unionize Amazon workers suffered another setback on Tuesday after workers at an upstate New York warehouse overwhelmingly rejected a union bid. Warehouse workers near Albany cast 406 votes – or about 66% – against the Amazon Labor Union, giving the company enough support to push back the fledgling group composed of former and current Amazon workers.
Aviation International News
Pilatus Builds Up Service Network in U.S.
Pilatus Aircraft (Static AD_307) is focusing on airplane completions and the expansion of its service-center network in the U.S., according to Tom Aniello, v-p of marketing at Pilatus Business Aircraft, the Swiss company’s U.S. subsidiary. He also discussed how Pilatus is managing its supply chain in terms of spare parts and production rates for 2023 and beyond.
Aviation International News
Flight Pro Passes Ethical Hacking Testing
Six months after opening its doors, trip planning and handling provider Flight Pro International has successfully put its Flight Pro Connect technology to the security test. By subjecting Flight Pro Connect to penetration or “ethical hacking” testing, the company was able to show that Connect exceeds customers’ security requirements.
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. It is also highlighting its planned expansions of its manufacturing and support facilities at the show. The G700 and G800, with respective...
Aviation International News
TreviPay Launches New Biz Flight Services Payment Platform
Among the first-time exhibitors at this year’s NBAA-BACE is the TreviPay Aviation Network (Booth 4513F), a new co-branded card solution tailored to the needs of FBOs and flight service organizations. While this may be the network’s first time at the annual show, neither TreviPay nor its KHI affiliate that...
Aviation International News
Gogo Celebrates 5G Network Rollout
Onboard connectivity provider Gogo (Booth 4040; Static AD_207) is celebrating at NBAA “Our 5G Network launch,” president Sergio Aguirre said, calling the rollout of what’s claimed as the first in-flight 5G service in North America “a tremendous achievement.”. “Despite Covid and the logistics and international trade...
Aviation International News
Gogo Completes Construction of Nationwide 5G Network
Gogo Business Aviation (Booth 4040; Static AD_207) has completed the construction of its nationwide 5G air-to-ground connectivity network, the company announced on Monday during the NBAA-BACE 2022 convention in Orlando, Florida. The company’s 5G network—the first in-flight 5G Wi-fi service in North America—now covers the 48 contiguous U.S. states and...
Aviation International News
EU and ASEAN Sign First Bloc-to-Bloc Open Skies Agreement
Eight years after signaling their intent to forge closer air transport relations in part to counter a loss of traffic via the mega hubs in the Persian Gulf, representatives of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA) on Monday in Bali, Indonesia. The CATA marks the world’s first open skies agreement agreed between two economic blocs and sets “a significant milestone in world aviation history,” noted ASEAN secretary-general Dato Lim Jock Hoi.
Aviation International News
Bluetail Unveils Digital Part 135 Conformity Tool
Aircraft records platform provider Bluetail has added a new workflow management tool to its software portfolio that it claims will drastically reduce the time and paperwork load to conform Part 135 aircraft. Introduced this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, the module known as Mach Conformity can slash the time it takes to perform conformity inspections by up to 50 percent, according to the company (Booth 2421).
