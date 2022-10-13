As the footwear market navigates headwinds such as high inventories and weaker consumer demand, the flow of imports into the United States continued to slow in August, increasing 24.8 percent to 1.81 billion pairs in the first eight months of the year. This compared to a year-to-date 26.4 percent rise through July compared to the same period in 2021 and a 27.4 percent first-half pace, according to data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA), even as retailers and brands prepared for vital fourth-quarter selling. Nike Inc. sited a surge in inventory and a renewed focus on discounts as...

13 MINUTES AGO