WNCC's newest faculty members enjoying start of semester
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Oct. 17, 2022) - Western Nebraska Community College welcomed three new faculty members for the Fall 2022 semester. One joined WNCC's Surgical Technology program and the two others are English instructors. Alyssa Rice, who was most recently an adjunct instructor for the Surgical Technology program, accepted a full-time...
Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway
By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects
Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
Banner Co. School Nurse, PPHD board member shares health message at convention
Marie Parker, Banner County School Nurse and PPHD board member, attended the National Association of Local Boards of Health (NALBOH) Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan in August. Parker’s presentation was selected among many applications and covered, “What Public Health Has Met in Remote Rural Areas,” with many health professionals in attendance.
NDA reports 2 additional cases of bird flu in Box Butte, York Co.
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
Local Teams and Individuals to compete at State Cross Country Championships
Western Nebraska will be well represented at the NSAA State Cross Country Championships Friday in Kearney. In Class D, Hemingford has qualified both their Girls and Boys teams. The Lady Bobcats won the D-6, team title and had three Top 15 finishers...Dakota Horstman, (4th), Aurora Hinman( 8th) and Carlye Kresl (9th). Other team members are Serenity Dillard and Madisen Meek.
Scottsbluff Injury Accident
Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway-East, early Monday morning to the scene of an injury accident. According to a media release, A westbound GMC Terrain driven by a 41 year old female from Scottsbluff left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards off-road before crashing into a drainage ditch. The female was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for minor injuries.
More Alliance residents voice concerns over fireworks ordinance
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved a municipal code amendment on third and final reading for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the previously discussed ordinance from four days to five days. Three residents of...
Peddlers on the Prairie to be held at West Side Event Center in Alliance
Peddlers on the Prairie will be held on Oct. 15 at the West Side Event Center west of Alliance from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. There will be indoor and outdoor vendors, giveaways, food, the Nebraska Cornhuskers on their TV's and live music by Crossbell at night.
Veteran's Day Parade to be held in Alliance, accepting registrations
Alliance American Legion District 4 will hold the annual Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Registration is now open to all veterans. The preferred registration deadline is Nov. 1. They will be accepting entries until 9 a.m. the day of the parade.
1 transported to hospital following rollover near Lake Minatare
Deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover accident reported at 4:36 a.m. today in the area of Stonegate Road and South Road near Lake Minatare. A southbound pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Kyle Parsons of rural Minatare, left the roadway and rolled multiple times. "Mr. Parsons...
Panhandle police activity, Oct. 6 - Oct. 12
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
