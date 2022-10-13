ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Related
WNCC's newest faculty members enjoying start of semester

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Oct. 17, 2022) - Western Nebraska Community College welcomed three new faculty members for the Fall 2022 semester. One joined WNCC's Surgical Technology program and the two others are English instructors. Alyssa Rice, who was most recently an adjunct instructor for the Surgical Technology program, accepted a full-time...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway

By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
ALLIANCE, NE
Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects

Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
ALLIANCE, NE
Local Teams and Individuals to compete at State Cross Country Championships

Western Nebraska will be well represented at the NSAA State Cross Country Championships Friday in Kearney. In Class D, Hemingford has qualified both their Girls and Boys teams. The Lady Bobcats won the D-6, team title and had three Top 15 finishers...Dakota Horstman, (4th), Aurora Hinman( 8th) and Carlye Kresl (9th). Other team members are Serenity Dillard and Madisen Meek.
KEARNEY, NE
Scottsbluff Injury Accident

Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway-East, early Monday morning to the scene of an injury accident. According to a media release, A westbound GMC Terrain driven by a 41 year old female from Scottsbluff left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards off-road before crashing into a drainage ditch. The female was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for minor injuries.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle police activity, Oct. 6 - Oct. 12

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Alliance, NE
