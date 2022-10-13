When A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with its fourth season next year on HBO, it will be without Ashley Nicole Black. The actress-writer’s departure was announced Tuesday by series creator/star Robin Thede. “We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement to Variety. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.” Black,...

