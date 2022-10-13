ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
TVLine

Ashley Nicole Black Exits A Black Lady Sketch Show After 3 Seasons

When A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with its fourth season next year on HBO, it will be without Ashley Nicole Black. The actress-writer’s departure was announced Tuesday by series creator/star Robin Thede. “We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement to Variety. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.” Black,...
toofab.com

Rian Johnson & Daniel Craig Confirm Benoit Blanc is 'Obviously' Queer

"There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with." Rian Johnson has confirmed Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is indeed queer. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" includes a scene of Blanc living with a male roommate and when asked at the London Film Festival this week if the character is queer, Johnson replied with "yes, he obviously is."

Comments / 0

Community Policy