toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
toofab.com
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Touching Video of Their 'Magic' Summer with Family
"We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it" Bruce Willis is living life to the fullest in a sweet video montage of his summer with family made by wife Emma Heming. Emma shared the video to Instagram, showing heartwarming highlights from the past few...
Ashley Nicole Black Exits A Black Lady Sketch Show After 3 Seasons
When A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with its fourth season next year on HBO, it will be without Ashley Nicole Black. The actress-writer’s departure was announced Tuesday by series creator/star Robin Thede. “We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement to Variety. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.” Black,...
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
"Bros." Was Always Going To Have A Hard Time Being A Successful Hit
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
toofab.com
Rian Johnson & Daniel Craig Confirm Benoit Blanc is 'Obviously' Queer
"There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with." Rian Johnson has confirmed Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is indeed queer. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" includes a scene of Blanc living with a male roommate and when asked at the London Film Festival this week if the character is queer, Johnson replied with "yes, he obviously is."
