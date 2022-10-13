Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
NFL
Raiders WR Davante Adams unlikely to be disciplined by NFL until legal process concludes
The NFL is weighing possible discipline against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed photographer on the way to the visitors tunnel after Las Vegas' loss to the Chiefs last Monday, with the photographer falling on the ground afterwards. Adams could be fined, suspended or both. Adams' status...
NFL
Tom Brady on Bucs' recent struggles: 'It's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns'
At one point during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss in Pittsburgh, Tom Brady was caught by cameras lashing out at his offensive line. During the latest Let's Go! Podcast on SiriusXM, Jim Gray asked Brady about verbally imploring his teammates. "I don't know if it's motivation, but I do...
NFL
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers in trade
The Carolina Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday less than 24 hours after an argument with a coach saw Anderson removed from an eventual loss to the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The two teams involved confirmed the trade later Monday. Anderson's spat...
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers on Monday
Yet again, Russell Wilson walked away from a Denver Broncos defeat with injury added to insult. Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Monday night loss to the host Los Angeles Chargers, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced after the game. Hackett did not offer any specifics or if...
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson after overtime loss vs. Chargers: 'We don't have division in our locker room'
Another week brought another excruciating loss for the Denver Broncos, where the defense shut down an opponent and the offense came up short as they fell 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday night. The Broncos fell to 2-4 to open the season for the fourth time in...
NFL
Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cam Akers trade talks: 'There's probably a move that will be made'
Cam Akers' days with the Los Angeles Rams could well be coming to a close soon. Though Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would never rule out Akers staying with the club, he confirmed that the team is engaged in talks to trade the running back. "As of right...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 7 waiver wire
Apparently we used up all the waiver goodness for October on last week's wire. Both Kenneth Walker III and Deon Jackson finished as Top 10 fantasy backs. Heck, one could be excused for confusing Jackson for Jonathan (Taylor that is) on account of his week-high 28.1 fantasy points. There is...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh (knee) left the game and did not return versus the Seahawks. Wide receiver Marquise Brown exited the game with a foot injury in Seattle. Brown, who left in a walking boot on his left foot after the game, told reporters his initial X-rays were negative and that he will undergo further testing on Monday.
NFL
The First Read, Week 7: Sorting AFC contenders, pretenders; the Giants' secret weapon
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- Which NFC contender needs a wake-up call. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 6?. -- Hurts climbs MVP rankings. But first, making...
NFL
Can't-Miss Play: Terrell's pylon-reach fail leads to Hawkins' TD
The Atlanta Falcons score a wacky touchdown as cornerback A.J. Terrell scoops up a San Francisco 49ers fumble but loses the ball at the pylon. Fortunately for Atlanta, teammate Jaylinn Hawkins scoops up the ball for a touchdown.
NFL
Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. A sixth-round pick in 2006, Walker played his first seven years with the Niners, mostly buried on the depth chart before moving to Tennessee, where he became a go-to target.
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns
The New England Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round quarterback for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain and earned a surprising designation of questionable ahead of the club's game against Cleveland, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.
NFL
Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks
The Green Bay Packers received good news on Randall Cobb's ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Cobb suffered an ankle sprain that is expected to knock the veteran receiver out just 2-4 weeks, per sources informed of the situation. Cobb suffered the injury during Sunday's loss...
NFL
Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list
Bill Belichick has reached another milestone in his storied career, and he did so against the team that gave him his start as a head coach. With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list (regular and postseason). Belichick and Halas are tied at 324. Only Don Shula remains in front of Belichick with 347 wins.
NFL
Early truths of the 2022 NFL season: Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady is human
Tom Cruise demanded it. Jack Nicholson said he couldn't handle it. THE TRUTH. Sometimes it's stranger than fiction, sometimes it hurts. But the truth must be told!. Six Sundays into the 2022 NFL season, I feel like Jack. In this parity-driven league, certain developments still raise eyebrows. But I have to trust my eyes. I must provide the truth. You want me on that wall! You NEED me on that wall!!
NFL
Kicker Dustin Hopkins boots Chargers to OT win despite injured hamstring
Throughout much of Monday's game, Dustin Hopkins' right hamstring was enveloped by a heat wrap. The Los Angeles Chargers kicker was clearly injured and clearly in pain. He was also clearly clutch. Hopkins, bum hammy and all, connected on a 39-yard game-winning kick in overtime to lift the Chargers over...
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still out, WR CeeDee Lamb active Sunday night vs. Eagles
A Week 6 return was always the optimistic, best-case scenario for the Cowboys to have Dak Prescott back under center, and the team will indeed have to wait at least another week for the swelling in Prescott's surgically repaired thumb to allow him to play. Prescott is officially inactive for...
NFL
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury would consider giving up play-calling duties: 'Whatever it takes to win'
Back in 2020, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he couldn't see any scenario where he'd relinquish play-calling duties. But the 2022 Cards' struggles to move the ball for long stretches and two games without a touchdown have the coach reconsidering his stance. Asked Monday during his press conference if...
NFL
Chargers coach Brandon Staley on benching J.C. Jackson: 'It just wasn't good enough in the first half'
The Los Angeles Chargers made corner J.C. Jackson one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL this past offseason, believing the former New England Patriot could solidify the secondary. Through six weeks, the return on that investment has been abysmal. Jackson, who underwent ankle surgery before the season and missed...
