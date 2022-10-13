ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers in trade

The Carolina Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday less than 24 hours after an argument with a coach saw Anderson removed from an eventual loss to the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The two teams involved confirmed the trade later Monday. Anderson's spat...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers on Monday

Yet again, Russell Wilson walked away from a Denver Broncos defeat with injury added to insult. Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Monday night loss to the host Los Angeles Chargers, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced after the game. Hackett did not offer any specifics or if...
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 7 waiver wire

Apparently we used up all the waiver goodness for October on last week's wire. Both Kenneth Walker III and Deon Jackson finished as Top 10 fantasy backs. Heck, one could be excused for confusing Jackson for Jonathan (Taylor that is) on account of his week-high 28.1 fantasy points. There is...
2022 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh (knee) left the game and did not return versus the Seahawks. Wide receiver Marquise Brown exited the game with a foot injury in Seattle. Brown, who left in a walking boot on his left foot after the game, told reporters his initial X-rays were negative and that he will undergo further testing on Monday.
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns

The New England Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round quarterback for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain and earned a surprising designation of questionable ahead of the club's game against Cleveland, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.
Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks

The Green Bay Packers received good news on Randall Cobb's ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Cobb suffered an ankle sprain that is expected to knock the veteran receiver out just 2-4 weeks, per sources informed of the situation. Cobb suffered the injury during Sunday's loss...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list

Bill Belichick has reached another milestone in his storied career, and he did so against the team that gave him his start as a head coach. With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list (regular and postseason). Belichick and Halas are tied at 324. Only Don Shula remains in front of Belichick with 347 wins.
Early truths of the 2022 NFL season: Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady is human

Tom Cruise demanded it. Jack Nicholson said he couldn't handle it. THE TRUTH. Sometimes it's stranger than fiction, sometimes it hurts. But the truth must be told!. Six Sundays into the 2022 NFL season, I feel like Jack. In this parity-driven league, certain developments still raise eyebrows. But I have to trust my eyes. I must provide the truth. You want me on that wall! You NEED me on that wall!!
