Tennessee State

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett pleads guilty to June DUI charge

By Kelly Broderick
 5 days ago
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has accepted a plea deal after being charged with driving under the influence in June.

Hargett was arrested for the DUI after leaving from Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester.

Hargett pleaded guilty to the offense of driving under the influence and will have to pay a $350 fine and will have his license restricted for a year as well as have to attend DUI school and an alcohol/drug abuse assessment.

The Secretary of State issued a statement following his guilty plea:

Today I offered a best interest plea to the charge of DUI. My counsel believes I had a strong case to argue before the court, and I have been surprised by some events and actions during this experience. However, my desire is to accept responsibility for my actions and move forward and to focus on how God can use me to make something positive from this difficult time.

The last few months have been humbling and at times very dark for me. I am deeply grateful to my wife and family for their support. Additionally, I have been overwhelmed by the kindness, grace, and
forgiveness offered to me by so many people. Your consideration and courtesy will always be remembered.

It is wrong to drive any vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and rest assured this is a mistake I will never make again.

