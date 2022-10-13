ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Big Blue View

NFL power rankings, Week 7: Giants climb to No. 6 in aggregated rankings

NFL.com (7) If you let the Giants hang around in a game, there’s a good chance they’ll find a way to beat you. We saw it again on Sunday at the Meadowlands, where Big Blue forced two Lamar Jackson turnovers in successive possessions in the fourth quarter to steal a 24-20 win from the Ravens. Much credit is in order for Don “Wink” Martindale, who cooked up another fine defensive game plan that neutralized Jackson and allowed the offense to wipe away a 10-point deficit in the second half. This is old hat by now: The Giants are 3-1 in games in which they trailed by double digits.
Big Blue View

Today's Final

I really wish that Landon Collins was up to speed and ready to go. Hopefully next week. Having Leo back is HUGE!. Jaylon Smith appears to be regaining his sideline to sideline wrecking ball form and that is encouraging. Having a healthy Robinson in the slot should be a big...
Big Blue View

Keeping Daniel Jones vs drafting a QB

If the giants go 5-6 last 11 games their record would be 10-7 and in the back half of the draft . You would have to spend too much draft capitol to get a QB . there are only 2 elite QB’s at this point Josh Allen and Mahomes. IMHO DJ is a top 5 QB after the first 6 games . Stat wise maybe not but decision making and clutch plays he is top 5 . If Jones continues to play like this the rest of the year , he has to be signed for a 3 year 70-90 mil contract . Unless the coaching staff and GM are 100% sure that moving on from Jones is an upgrade , then don’t .
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/18: Underdog Giants, Brian Daboll, more headlines

The Giants will be underdogs for the third straight week when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 7. The Jaguars (2-4) are -110 moneyline favorites at SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently 42.5 points. When New York beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday,...
Big Blue View

Things I think I think

- I think Joe Schoen deserves a lot of credit. Not just for the moves he has made to shore up the roster, but for his restraint staying behind the scenes and letting the focus stay on the team. - I think Brian Daboll really likes coaching football. I also...
Big Blue View

How can you hate?

Throwing to guys called up from the practice squad. I just don't understand some fans. It's gotta something else. Something "woke"
Big Blue View

Learning how to win

I really don’t know if this team is "for real." I still think we have the worst receiver corps in the NFL, we have no depth in the secondary, our linebackers do not instill fear, and our offensive line is a work in progress. With only a few exceptions these are the same players that got Gettleman thrown out of town.
Big Blue View

VIDEO breakdown: Giants’ defense shows resilience

The New York Giants had one of their worst overall defensive performances in their 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. They surrendered more than 400 yards of offense, 100 yards receiving to tight end Mark Andrews over the middle of the field, and Kenyon Drake rushed for 119 yards against them on just 10 carries.
Big Blue View

LISTEN! Hear how the Giants reacted to Sunday’s victory

How did the New York Giants react to Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens, yet another come-from-behind win that raised their record to a shocking 5-1? To find out, let’s listen to Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Julian Love. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big...
Big Blue View

Giants-Ravens ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Good times keep rolling for Giants

The “don’t fold” New York Giants did it again on Sunday, coming from behind to earn another upset victory, this one over the Baltimore Ravens by a 24-20 score. Let’s get to another celebratory ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review. Kudos to ... Julian Love...
Big Blue View

Giants-Ravens: 3 keys for Giants to upset Baltimore

Can the New York Giants upset the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday? If they are going to pull that off, here are three keys. Well, duh. The Giants have to find a way to prevent Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson from embarrassing them. Which, of course, is easier said than done. Jackson...
Big Blue View

How to watch Giants vs. Ravens in NFL Week 6

The New York Giants are back home on Sunday, hosting the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Game time is 1 pm. ET and CBS will have the broadcast. The Giants (4-1) are +200 moneyline underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Below, everything you need...
