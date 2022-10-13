If the giants go 5-6 last 11 games their record would be 10-7 and in the back half of the draft . You would have to spend too much draft capitol to get a QB . there are only 2 elite QB’s at this point Josh Allen and Mahomes. IMHO DJ is a top 5 QB after the first 6 games . Stat wise maybe not but decision making and clutch plays he is top 5 . If Jones continues to play like this the rest of the year , he has to be signed for a 3 year 70-90 mil contract . Unless the coaching staff and GM are 100% sure that moving on from Jones is an upgrade , then don’t .

21 HOURS AGO