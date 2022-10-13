What a colossally stupid night. Major League Baseball made fans wait at Yankee Stadium for hours with no updates on the rain delay, all with the hope of maybe playing at 9:30pm ET. A new weather system came in to ruin their plans because as much as Rob Manfred might like to control the weather, the man does not. So now, we’ll get ALDS Game 5 ending just as the NLCS is beginning, on the same day. The winner will have no rest and must make their way to Houston tomorrow night for the ALCS opener. Bang-up job!

BRONX, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO