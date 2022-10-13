Read full article on original website
Yankees announce ALDS Game 5 lineup
The New York Yankees’ run through the gauntlet of their 2022 American League Division Series showdown with the Cleveland Guardians has somewhat mirrored the long season. They surged to an advantage by winning Game 1 and grabbing an early lead in Game 2, only to see it fade away due to an incredibly frustrating 14 innings of baseball between the second half of Game 2 and the chaotic Game 3 that ended in walk-off heartbreak. Then, just when optimism was at its lowest, they rallied to win Game 4 on the road.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Jeter, Swisher in New York for October baseball
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 postseason is underway, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
The rainout’s effect on Game 5 pitching availability
After an inexplicably long delay on Monday night, Game 5 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians was postponed until Tuesday afternoon. Aside from the implications that the postponed game had for all of the people who waited until past 9:30pm ET to learn of the rainout, there was also a huge pitching impact on both teams.
SI Additional Information - Why Boone is in His Last Days as Yankee Manager
Holmes said after the game that he felt fine and was prepared to pitch if Boone had called on him. "They asked, and I said I was good to go if needed," Holmes said. "Those decisions aren’t mine." The thing is, those decisions might not be Boone’s either, at...
Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs)/ Steroids do exactly what they say!!
Do Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs)/ steroids increase a MLB player’s ability to hit with power and therefore, hit more home runs?? Quite a controversial question. Personally, my answer is absolutely yes!! Otherwise, why would professional athletes take PEDs/ steroids??. In an article posted by ESPN - MLB, the Steroid...
ALDS Game 4: New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians
Last night, the Yankees suffered an incredibly painful walk-off loss after a blown two-run lead, and if they don’t get back up fast, the season will end today in incredible disappointment. If there’s one thing in New York’s favor, it’s that Gerrit Cole takes the mound today after a mostly dominant performance in Game 1, while the Guardians will start Cal Quantrill, who the team did eventually figure out in the ALDS opener (two homers, three walks, four hits, and four runs in five innings).
ALDS Game 3 Player of the Game: Oswaldo Cabrera
For the second day in a row, the Yankees lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. New York now finds itself down 2-1 in the series after a reassuring start in Game 1. If I could make “the bloop hit” the Player of the Game (for really the second straight game), I would. But alas, there were still some Yankees who had solid days. Oswaldo Cabrera stood out the most in a terrific showing.
ALDS Game 4 Player of the Game: Gerrit Cole
This year’s ALDS opened with a standout performance from Gerrit Cole, ridding some of his demons after a terrible 2021 postseason performance in the Wild Card Game and a so-so 2022 regular season. On Sunday night, Cole one-upped his outing from the start of the series and preserved the Yankees’ season for at least one more day.
ALDS Game 5 postponed; will be played Tuesday afternoon
It took over three hours of deliberating, but MLB finally decided to can Monday’s ALDS Game 5, with the game rescheduled for 4:07pm ET on Tuesday from Yankee Stadium. The league provided essentially no updates to fans waiting in the stands until finally announcing the rainout at 9:36pm ET. It was not a banner day for MLB public relations.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/18/22
What a colossally stupid night. Major League Baseball made fans wait at Yankee Stadium for hours with no updates on the rain delay, all with the hope of maybe playing at 9:30pm ET. A new weather system came in to ruin their plans because as much as Rob Manfred might like to control the weather, the man does not. So now, we’ll get ALDS Game 5 ending just as the NLCS is beginning, on the same day. The winner will have no rest and must make their way to Houston tomorrow night for the ALCS opener. Bang-up job!
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Previewing the NLCS
Unlike me, you know what happened to the Yankees last night. It is 2:07 pm Pacific time on Monday, and I am writing about the National League Championship Series, which will kick off Tuesday night from southern California, as two Wild Card entries face off with a World Series berth on the line.
Yankees, Guardians to begin ALDS Game 5 in rain delay
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians were scheduled to begin their win-or-go-home Game 5 of the American League Division Series at 7:07 pm ET. But as Monday afternoon turning into evening, the forecast for the night in the Bronx continued to look ominous. It wasn’t as bad as the washout that pushed Game 2 from Thursday night to Friday afternoon, but it was certainly enough to cause consternation in pregame press conferences.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/18/22
MLB.com: Last night’s rainout was poorly managed by Major League Baseball, but it did allow the Yankees to make a good change. With the season on the line, Aaron Boone will be handing Nestor Cortes the ball for this afternoon over Jameson Taillon. The lefty has gone from being cut by three different organizations to starting the biggest game of the season for the New York Yankees. Wow. It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Cortes, but this team will really need him to step up to the occasion, as he’s done all season long.
DJ LeMahieu’s importance to the Yankees
When the ALDS began, the Yankees decided to leave DJ LeMahieu off of their roster for the series. This stems from the toe injury that plagued him during the second half of the season, and it seems like the Yankees figured out the root cause and wanted to give him some time to recover from the injury.
The MLB postseason is rearing its unpredictable head
Postseason baseball is, simply put, madness. A sport with such a long regular season, deciding its champion in the span of roughly a month with a few short series, it leaves room for a lot of unpredictability. Through the first few games of the LDS, and going back to the...
The Yankees’ heart-pounding history with ALDS Game 5
The ticking of the clock moves us ever closer to the decisive Game 5 of the Yankees’ American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians. By the end of the night (weather-permitting), we will know whether or not the Yankees’ pitching staff will be game-planning for the Houston lineup in the ALCS or golf course-planning for the offseason. That’s the beauty of a winner-take-all rumble: There will be answer, and that will be that.
Yankees 5, Guardians 6: BABIP Gods frown on New York
I say it a lot, but even I need to be reminded from time to time. We play nine today, folks. The Yankees fell behind early, clubbed their way ahead, and were undone by a bunch of slap-hitting shit goblins. The Guardians, down two in the ninth, came up with five nonsense singles to steal a win from under New York, taking a critical Game 3 with a 6-5 final score.
ALDS Game 3 Reactions: Mistakes allow Yanks to get blooped to death in walk-off
There is absolutely no close game that is decided solely by bad breaks. At some point along the way, there’s always something you can point to that if the losing team had done different, they might’ve won. There are certainly plenty of Yankees’ mistakes to point to in ALDS Game 3, but it’s hard to blame you if you feel like they just got hit with a metric ton of unfortunate luck.
