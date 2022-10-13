Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Burlington ribbon cutting on Friday in Waynesboro’s Town Center
The sign has been up for some time, and the day is almost here for Burlington to open its new location in the Town Center in Waynesboro on Friday. The new Burlington will take the place of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location in the shopping center. The ribbon...
Augusta Free Press
LOVEworks sign coming to the Wharf in support of Staunton Pride
The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Virginia Tourism Corporation, and local business owners Robert and Sherrie Brown, are proud to bring the Pride LOVEworks sign to Staunton’s Historic Wharf District in support of this year’s in-person return of Staunton Pride. The Pride LOVEworks sign will be installed next to Essentially...
NBC 29 News
Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County Care Fair aims to connect seniors, caregivers to services
Here to Stay in Wintergreen is planning a Care Fair for senior citizens and caregivers living in Nelson County. The Nelson County Care Fair is taking place on Nov. 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton. The goal of the event is to introduce and connect...
Augusta Free Press
Vic Garber brings experience from Roanoke, Charlottesville to Harrisonburg Parks & Rec
A parks and recreation career that started in 1979 at Harrisonburg’s Community Activities Center has now come full circle, as Vic Garber began a new job today as Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation’s new assistant director. Garber, who currently serves as the deputy director of the City of Charlottesville’s...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville SPCA holds 4th annual Critter Lift and Rummage event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the CASCPA Critter Lift and Rummage store held their fourth annual donation and fundraising event. The fundraiser helps the shelter bring in donations such as treats and toys for animals at the shelter. People were able to buy specialty items such as...
cbs19news
Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
macaronikid.com
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022
Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
crozetgazette.com
New Crozet Shops Opening this Week
The long-awaited opening of The Yellow Mug, the coffee shop in the space of the former Green House Coffee, is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8 a.m. The refurbished shop will have an expanded selection of coffee drinks and pastries for sale. The Yellow Mug’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
Augusta Free Press
Updated VDOT road construction, maintenance schedule for Western Virginia
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive
A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
WHSV
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
WSLS
Lynchburg Humane Society gives update on dozens of dogs saved in August
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter had some good news to share on Wednesday about nearly three dozen dogs, sick with Canine parvovirus, that were rescued from a single home back in August. According to the shelter, the virus is a serious illness that is deadly if left...
Augusta Free Press
Nighttime closures on U.S. 250 Bypass extend through November
There will be additional nighttime closures on the U.S. 250 Bypass in October and November. The closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street, according to a traffic alert sent by the City of Charlottesville. The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will...
WSLS
Family displaced after home destroyed by fire in Appomattox County
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A family will now need a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home in Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning in the 10000 block of Stonewall Road. When...
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
Augusta Free Press
Our votes in Waynesboro: Lee, Hostetter for City Council, Maneval for School Board
Early voting is already well under way in Waynesboro, so if you’re one of the 981 people that has already cast your lot in the 2022 city elections as of this writing, here’s to hoping you got it right. If you haven’t yet voted, we’re here to tell...
