Staunton, VA

Augusta Free Press

LOVEworks sign coming to the Wharf in support of Staunton Pride

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Virginia Tourism Corporation, and local business owners Robert and Sherrie Brown, are proud to bring the Pride LOVEworks sign to Staunton’s Historic Wharf District in support of this year’s in-person return of Staunton Pride. The Pride LOVEworks sign will be installed next to Essentially...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022

Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, VA
crozetgazette.com

New Crozet Shops Opening this Week

The long-awaited opening of The Yellow Mug, the coffee shop in the space of the former Green House Coffee, is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8 a.m. The refurbished shop will have an expanded selection of coffee drinks and pastries for sale. The Yellow Mug’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
CROZET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Updated VDOT road construction, maintenance schedule for Western Virginia

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

“Lock your car when you are not near it”

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nighttime closures on U.S. 250 Bypass extend through November

There will be additional nighttime closures on the U.S. 250 Bypass in October and November. The closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street, according to a traffic alert sent by the City of Charlottesville. The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

