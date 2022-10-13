Read full article on original website
Related
NY will be cracking down on unauthorized, illegal ‘chop shops’ thanks to new law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors – also knowns as chop shops – must now follow new regulations on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters. New York State will be cracking down on unauthorized and illegal chop shops and increasing interagency vehicle...
New York to spend $150M to create high-demand jobs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of new state grant programs valued at $150 million will help New York ensure its workforce is ready for the high-demand jobs of the future, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The $115 million for the Pay for Performance Grant Program and $35 million...
SNAP benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are the new monthly amounts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are seeing a boost in their benefits this month. Monthly allotments for SNAP benefits – also known as food stamps – increased by 12.5%, bringing the maximum benefit level for a household of four to $939, effective Oct. 1.
Trump endorses Republican candidate Lee Zeldin in New York State governor’s race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Former President Donald Trump endorsed New York State Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday. With just over three weeks to go before the election between the Long Island congressman, Zeldin, and Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, Trump lauded him in a post shared to his Truth Social platform.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
Pennsylvania corrections staffers to wear body cameras to prevent contraband from entering facilities
Body cameras will soon begin to be worn by state corrections department employees who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers to halt contraband from entering those secured facilities. A $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, will...
FanDuel promo code for NY Bettors: Get $150 bonus and NBA League Pass
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Sports bettors in the Empire State can get their hands on the new FanDuel promo code just in time for the 2022-23 NBA season, and you can register for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account here. They’re rewarding new users with $150 in free bets and three months of NBA League Pass.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0