GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel

Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
Why Did GENERAL HOSPITAL Kill Brando? — Johnny Wactor Speaks Out!

Brando’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL came as a shock to the audience since most viewers thought that Sasha’s husband would pull through after being attacked by The Hook. But the gruesome murder was also a shock for the character’s former portrayer, Johnny Wactor, who found out on a Friday in late July that GH would not be picking up the last cycle of his contract.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The Twist You Didn’t See Coming!

Brace for a huge twist in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Willow’s baby could be in danger, Lucy finds herself under attack, Anna tries to help Valentin, Esme schemes to free herself, and Olivia is horrified by what Michael discovers!. Willow has decided to postpone treating her leukemia until she...
Who Is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?

Residents of Port Charles are living under a shadow of fear as two people have been attacked and one victim is dead. And the question on everyone’s mind is: Who is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?. After Ava and Brando were both attacked by a dark figure wielding a...
Who Is Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS?

Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS may be new to Genoa City but she’s ready to make her mark! The character first appeared in the Sept. 23 episode and is being played by daytime newcomer Zuleyka Silver. But who is Audra, really? Let’s find out!. Audra...
Soap Hub

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
Cheryl E Preston

Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital

Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus may get his nephew Spencer to see the light in more ways than one

General Hospital fans saw Jeff Kober return on Monday as Cyrus Renault. In 2021 the actor said he asked GH exects to allow his character to "find God" and they listened. The Bible-thumping villain saved his great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) from being beaten by a man whose weapon was a book. Laura Collins's half-brother attempted to school her grandson on the ways of Pentonvile but Spencer was not having any of it.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Is Preempted on Friday

Get ready for a Thursday cliffhanger because GENERAL HOSPITAL will be preempted on Friday, Oct. 7, because ABC will be broadcasting Major League Baseball playoffs all afternoon. But hey, look at the bright side — at least this is a scheduled preemption not an unexpected one for breaking news coverage!
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News

For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
Courtney Hope Would Love to Return to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

After three years on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, Courtney Hope took her character of Sally Spectra over to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in 2020, where she continues to bring the drama! Still, the actress has admitted that she would love to bring her alter ego back to her old home in Los Angeles.
