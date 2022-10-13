Read full article on original website
Related
GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel
Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
Why Did GENERAL HOSPITAL Kill Brando? — Johnny Wactor Speaks Out!
Brando’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL came as a shock to the audience since most viewers thought that Sasha’s husband would pull through after being attacked by The Hook. But the gruesome murder was also a shock for the character’s former portrayer, Johnny Wactor, who found out on a Friday in late July that GH would not be picking up the last cycle of his contract.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The Twist You Didn’t See Coming!
Brace for a huge twist in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Willow’s baby could be in danger, Lucy finds herself under attack, Anna tries to help Valentin, Esme schemes to free herself, and Olivia is horrified by what Michael discovers!. Willow has decided to postpone treating her leukemia until she...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Griffin Returning… to Keep Ava and Nikolas Apart for Good?
Intriguing. On September 27, General Hospital alum Matt Cohen shared a lighthearted Instagram post, a video clip shot in his car. “Just out here having a little fun,” he says in the snippet. “Not a bad day at all.”. And when the camera pans down from his...
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
Who Is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
Residents of Port Charles are living under a shadow of fear as two people have been attacked and one victim is dead. And the question on everyone’s mind is: Who is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?. After Ava and Brando were both attacked by a dark figure wielding a...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
Who Is Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS?
Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS may be new to Genoa City but she’s ready to make her mark! The character first appeared in the Sept. 23 episode and is being played by daytime newcomer Zuleyka Silver. But who is Audra, really? Let’s find out!. Audra...
Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony
Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson as she just tied the knot with her longtime partner in a lavish ceremony!
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital
Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus may get his nephew Spencer to see the light in more ways than one
General Hospital fans saw Jeff Kober return on Monday as Cyrus Renault. In 2021 the actor said he asked GH exects to allow his character to "find God" and they listened. The Bible-thumping villain saved his great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) from being beaten by a man whose weapon was a book. Laura Collins's half-brother attempted to school her grandson on the ways of Pentonvile but Spencer was not having any of it.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Is Preempted on Friday
Get ready for a Thursday cliffhanger because GENERAL HOSPITAL will be preempted on Friday, Oct. 7, because ABC will be broadcasting Major League Baseball playoffs all afternoon. But hey, look at the bright side — at least this is a scheduled preemption not an unexpected one for breaking news coverage!
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
Courtney Hope Would Love to Return to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
After three years on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, Courtney Hope took her character of Sally Spectra over to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in 2020, where she continues to bring the drama! Still, the actress has admitted that she would love to bring her alter ego back to her old home in Los Angeles.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado Welcome Baby No. 2
It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé stars Dean Hashim and girlfriend Rigin Bado have welcomed their second child together. “Our Baby Girl Mikayla IS HERE!” Dean captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 16. In the clip, he was seen cradling their new daughter as a slew of balloons flooded the video.
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 0