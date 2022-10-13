ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wsvaonline.com

Low Covid numbers in most of Virginia

Virginia is making progress in the fight against COVID-19. New data released by the CDC reveals that nearly 75-percent of Virginia counties have low COVID-19 community levels. Every county in the WSVA listening area falls into the “low” category. Campbell, Craig, Carroll and Grayson counties are the only ones in the state with high COVID-19 community levels.
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement

NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
Virginia Mercury

Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator

Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling, according to a new report that found splitting those duties among multiple agencies is creating oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry. Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable, while leaving it to the General […] The post Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Cheers! Virginia First Lady partners to toast agriculture with wine

RICHMOND, Va. – The First Lady of Virginia and Barboursville Vineyards are making a toast together to celebrate Virginia agriculture with a limited-edition wine, according to Virginia Wine. The wine, Cornus Virginicus, is being released in coordination with the 34th annual Virginia Wine Month. As part of the objective,...
VIRGINIA STATE
nbc16.com

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA

