wsvaonline.com
Low Covid numbers in most of Virginia
Virginia is making progress in the fight against COVID-19. New data released by the CDC reveals that nearly 75-percent of Virginia counties have low COVID-19 community levels. Every county in the WSVA listening area falls into the “low” category. Campbell, Craig, Carroll and Grayson counties are the only ones in the state with high COVID-19 community levels.
WSLS
Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire
RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution. On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 9.9%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
630 WMAL
Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement
NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator
Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling, according to a new report that found splitting those duties among multiple agencies is creating oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry. Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable, while leaving it to the General […] The post Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
Report: Black people disproportionately arrested in Virginia for marijuana-related offenses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police in Virginia are more likely to arrest Black people than white people for marijuana-related offenses, according to the Washington Post. JM Pedini with Virginia NORML says the legalization of marijuana has significantly reduced arrests, but policy change does not alter police practices. “Legalization as a...
2022 Virginia general election: What Hanover voters will see on their ballots
In Hanover County, voters will either vote for the 1st Congressional District candidate or the 5th Congressional District candidate. Voters living in the Beaverdam District will pick someone to represent them on the board of supervisors -- but there's only one candidate on the ballot.
WSLS
Cheers! Virginia First Lady partners to toast agriculture with wine
RICHMOND, Va. – The First Lady of Virginia and Barboursville Vineyards are making a toast together to celebrate Virginia agriculture with a limited-edition wine, according to Virginia Wine. The wine, Cornus Virginicus, is being released in coordination with the 34th annual Virginia Wine Month. As part of the objective,...
Richmond nonprofit says marijuana pardons could help over half of their clients
Sara Dimick, executive director of OAR of Richmond, says they serve about 4,500 Virginians, and these state pardons could help more than half of them.
NBC12
Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime. “We do not ignore the problem. We do not sidestep it. We do not turn our head and ignore it,” said Youngkin. Dubbed “Operation Bold Blue Line,”...
Freeze watch in effect for counties across Central Virginia
The freeze watch will be in effect from late Tuesday night, Oct. 18, until Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, and it is expected that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees could be possible.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Virginia real estate agent and husband found guilty of stealing more than $630k using clients’ personal info
Caprice and her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Foster, created a number of fake identification documents in other people's names, including social security cards and driver's licenses as well as tax and employment documents, which court documents state the couple then used to open fraudulent bank accounts in their victim's names.
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Virginia saw one of the biggest increases in homelessness in the nation since 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic took an immense toll on the lives of most Americans, and lead to a rise in housing insecurity and homelessness across the country. Data shows that Virginia was one of the states hit hardest by this humanitarian crisis.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Help save the bees: Virginia offering free beehives to residents
Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that's generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.
WSLS
Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center
PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley. Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center. Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in...
