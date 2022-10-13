The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner and abortion rights advocates are already focusing on 2024. With the repeal of the protections granted in Roe v. Wade back in June, whether or not a pregnant person has access to abortion is now up to the states to decide. Between trigger laws that went into effect in the immediate aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision and new abortion bans and restrictions that have gone into effect since, people all across the country have lost access to what can at times be lifesaving medical care.

