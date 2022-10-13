Read full article on original website
Abortion Rights Activists Are Already Focusing On The 2024 Elections
The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner and abortion rights advocates are already focusing on 2024. With the repeal of the protections granted in Roe v. Wade back in June, whether or not a pregnant person has access to abortion is now up to the states to decide. Between trigger laws that went into effect in the immediate aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision and new abortion bans and restrictions that have gone into effect since, people all across the country have lost access to what can at times be lifesaving medical care.
What You Need To Know About The Latest Anti-Trans Laws Sweeping The Nation
Despite being the party of "personal freedom," many Republicans have been fighting to limit the rights of trans people. Since North Carolina passed their "bathroom bill" in 2016, the wave of anti-trans laws being introduced in state legislatures has only grown, their reach expanding into restricting who has access to gender-affirming healthcare, per USA Today. Legislatures have since been emboldened by the Supreme Court's 2020 Bostock v. Clayton County decision, which ruled that companies with 15 employees or more could not discriminate on the basis of sexuality or gender identity, per The Washington Post.
