Southaven, MS

Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
Journey coming to FedExForum this Spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classic rock group Journey is headed to Memphis early next year. The group is set to play their Freedom Tour 2023, with a Memphis date on April 1. They will headline FedExForum alongside guest TOTO. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Memphis Animal Services encourages dog fostering with new challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Animal Services is encouraging people in the Mid-South to foster dogs with its “Fall Foster Challenge.”. The challenge began Friday and ends Monday, Oct. 25. For every week someone fosters a dog, they can receive a $25 Kroger gift card, for up to four weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
Dixie Queen employee accused of firing shot over refund dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dixie Queen employee has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot after a heated dispute with a customer over a refund. Erica Ousley is charged with aggravated assault for the Oct. 9 incident. That Sunday, police responded to the restaurant located at 4062 S Third...
MEMPHIS, TN
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of killing an Ole Miss student and seriously wounding another is now charged with manslaughter and DUI. Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday after the weekend crash and is in jail on a $1 million bond. Rokitka turned himself into the Lafayette County...
OXFORD, MS
MBI investigates Southaven shooting at Red Hook

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving Drew Police Department. It is unclear how DPD is connected to the shooting. SPD said it happened Friday night at a local restaurant called Red Hook around 10:53 p.m. One person...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Man found dead in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington alderman flown to ROH after golf cart accident

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Alderman Danny Wallace was injured in a golf cart accident on Monday evening, police say. At about 5 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to Cottonwood Way regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a golf cart. Police say Wallace was driving a...
COVINGTON, TN

