Slain Connecticut Cops Were Lured to a Fake Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Connecticut State Police

Two state police officers were killed and one injured in Connecticut late Wednesday night after allegedly being lured to a home for a fake domestic dispute report, police said. The officers arrived off a report two brothers were engaged in a heated dispute and the suspect was reportedly outside waiting. But he quickly began shooting as officers arrived, state police reported. One officer died at the scene, the other dying at the hospital. Bristol police reported the officers were 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy. A third officer, Alec Iurato, remains in the hospital and is in serious condition, according to police. The suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released, was reportedly killed by police. An investigation is active and ongoing.

Read it at WFSB