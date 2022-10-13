Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Mary Jeanette Melton Hersey
WAYCROSS — Mary Jeanette Melton Hersey passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Jeanette was born in Waycross on July 13, 1946, the youngest of 10 children born to Aaron and Minnie Melton. She was preceded in death by her father Aaron Madison Melton, a veteran of WWI, her mother Minni Muriel Pittman Melton, her siblings Ruby Clinnie Melton Thrift (Brantley Thrift), Fleming Jesse Melton, Pearl Melton Tatum (James E. Tatum), Minnie Lucille Melton Haynes (James L. Haynes), Mitchell Melton, Cecil Melton, Linzy D. Melton (Bonnie Melton/Lavette Melton), Ralph Eugene Melton, and Nella Faye Melton Morgan (John Morgan).
Ronnie Zittrauer
WAYCROSS — Ronnie Zittrauer, 58, of Waycross died Tuesday evening October 11, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness. Mr. Zittrauer was born in Lakeland, Ga., to the late Carl R. Zittrauer and Lois Giddens Zittrauer and made Waycross his home for most of his life. He was an exceptional carpenter for many years that would tinker with just about anything. He was a simple man who enjoyed good music and loved his grandchildren. He could always be found “gallivantin’ and livin’ the dream.”
Robert Wayne Harkleroad
DOUGLAS — Mr. Robert Wayne Harkleroad, 84, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Landings in Douglas following an extended illness. He was born in Coffee County to the late Stanley Cotch Harkleroad, Sr. and Madelyn Freeman Gilley. He retired as a mechanic from CSX Transportation after 27 years of employment. He was a member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church for many years but most recently attended Innerarity Point Church of Christ in Pensacola, Fla. He also served in the United States Navy.
Sammy Wayne Lee Jr.
HOMERVILLE — Sammy Wayne Lee, Jr., 46, of Homerville, passed away Saturday, October 8, at Baptist North Hospital in Jacksonville from injuries sustained in an accident while he was helping someone change a tire. He was born in Waycross and was a 1994 graduate of Ware County High School.
John Fred Ammons
HOBOKEN — Mr. John Fred Ammons, 95, of Hoboken, died Thursday evening, October 13, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Owen J. Ammons and Chan Ammons. Mr. Ammons and his brother M.J. Ammons owned and operated Ammons Meat Plant. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Ammons was an avid fox hunter, and also loved raising his Brahma and Charolais cattle, and his hound dogs. He also served on the Okefenokee REMC Board of Directors. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madras Herrin Ammons, and one brother, Morris James Ammons.
