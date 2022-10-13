Read full article on original website
Tavros Therapeutics Raises $7.5M to Develop Targeted Cancer Therapies
– Tavros Therapeutics, a precision oncology platform company leading the new frontier of targeted therapies exploiting tumors’ genetic vulnerabilities raises $7.5 million in Seed II financing co-led by existing investor Piedmont Capital Investments and new investor KdT Ventures, with participation from Alexandria Venture Investments. – Tavros launched in 2020...
Caris Life Sciences Integrates with Flatiron Health for Molecular Testing
– Caris Life Sciences, the leading molecular science and technology company, announced their partnership with Flatiron Health to fully integrate Caris’ molecular testing portfolio with Flatiron’s OncoEMR®, a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) tool. – This partnership streamlines clinical workflows for physicians, delivering critical results directly at...
Qnovia Secures $17M to Advance Inhalable Therapeutics Pipeline
– Qnovia (formerly Respira Technologies)—a pharma company developing inhaled therapeutics with an initial focus on nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and cardiopulmonary diseases—has raised $17M in Series A funding led by Blue Ledge Capital and included DG Ventures, Evolution VC Partners, Gaingels, TL Capital, and Vice Ventures. – Qnovia...
Pleno Secures $40M to Disrupt Sequencing Market, Scale Multi-omics
– Pleno, Inc, a multi-omic instrument platform company revolutionizing biological target detection for clinical testing and biomedical research raises $40M in Series A funding led by Deerfield Management and Foresite Capital. – The funding will accelerate the development of Pleno’s Hypercoding™ instrument platform, called RAPTOR ™, which is slated for...
Biotech Startup Obatala Sciences Raises $3M for Organ-on-a-Chip for Research
– Obatala Sciences, a New Orleans biotechnology company recognized for speeding up therapies for obesity, diabetes, and cancer across diverse populations, recently announced the closing of a $3 million Series A finance round co-led by être Venture Capital and Ochsner Lafayette General Healthcare Innovation Fund II and joined by Benson Capital Partners, Elevate Capital Fund, and The Hackett-Robertson-Tobe Group.
RLDatix to Acquire Porzio Life Sciences
– RLDatix, the leading global provider of healthcare operations software and services that drive safer care has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Porzio Life Sciences, a market leader in compliance solutions for the life sciences industry which had been a wholly-owned subsidiary of the law firm of Porzio, Bromberg & Newman since 2004.
Surge Raises $2.6M for Blood Test to Predict Post-Surgery Complications
– Biotech and medical AI innovator Surge announced a $2.6M round co-led by HCVC, a global early-stage fund dedicated to high-potential technology startups, and Boutique Venture Partners, a leading fund based in the Silicon Valley . Veteran angel investors, including Nicolas Godin, the COO/CFO of Cardiologs, also participated in the round.
Beyond DocuSign: How to Upgrade Specialty Drug Patients to a First-Class Experience
Imagine booking a luxury international vacation. A dedicated concierge arranges your hotels, your travel arrangements, and your daily itinerary. You barely lift a finger. From the outset, however, you realize something unusual. You have been booked on a discount airline with seats in the back of the coach section. You must wait at the airport to be picked up by a cramped, dilapidated taxi. Your “luxury” hotel is actually a two-star property in a bad part of town. Why pay for a luxury concierge only to have them book such shoddy amenities?
Optellum Raises $14M for AI-Enabled Lung Cancer Diagnosis
– Optellum, an Oxford-based digital health company that provides a breakthrough AI platform to diagnose and treat early-stage lung cancer raises $14M in Series A funding led by Mercia, with additional investors Intuitive Ventures and Black Opal Ventures. Existing investors, including St John’s College in the University of Oxford, IQ Capital, and the family office of Sir Martin & Lady Audrey Wood, also participated in this round.
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
Digiceuticals: Driving Growth Through Digital Health Services
There was tremendous interest in telemedicine before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality triggering unprecedented disruption across the industry. For instance, digital-first healthcare aggregators had been testing programs for telemedicine but, since 2020, the demand for telehealth services has exploded across the globe. Despite stabilizing forces such as vaccine rollouts, telehealth utilization remains 38 times higher than it was in the years before the pandemic (1). Health and wellness apps are proliferating the mobile ecosystem, allowing consumers to consult with medical experts from anywhere on any concern. One growing trend is the emergence of digiceuticals as a way to track patient data from wearables and make real-time treatment recommendations.
Research: AI Outperforms Ophthalmologists at Detecting Eye Disease
– A new study published in Ophthalmology Science, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, found that Artificial Intelligence is significantly better at detecting diabetic retinopathy (DR) than eye specialists. DR is the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults yet is easily treatable with early detection. –...
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
Brain Health: The Next Frontier in the Fight Against Dementia
There are differing views on the value of cognitive screening of older adults in a primary care setting. Many providers point to the lack of disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer’s Dementia and related dementias (ADRD) as a reason to not universally screen older adults for cognitive deficits. If I don’t have anything to give my patients to get better, what’s the point in revealing they might be at risk of dementia, or that they have early disease? Is dementia a ‘normal’ or ‘expected’ part of reaching older age? The answers to these questions are complex, but importantly, much more hopeful than we may realize. It is true that age is the strongest risk factor for an Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) diagnosis, the most common form of dementia; 10% of people in their 60s will be diagnosed with AD, but upon reaching their 80s, as much as 40% are diagnosed with AD (leading to approximately half a million cases every year). After age, genetics and family history play a large role in determining our dementia risk. But after that, who we are and how we lead our lives have the greatest impact on our likelihood of developing dementia. Thus, it is a misconception that without disease-modifying treatments, there is not much we can do to fight this terrible disease that robs us of our most valuable possession: our own identities.
Eyenuk Raises $26M for AI-Powered Eye Screening & Predictive Biomarkers
– Eyenuk, Inc., a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™, today announced it has secured $26 million in a Series A financing round, bringing the Company’s total funding to over $43 million.
Knowtion Health Acquires Rev Cycle A/R Platform Amplus
– Knowtion Health, formerly RSource Healthcare announced today it has acquired Amplus Group, a healthcare revenue cycle A/R resolution and technology service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. – For the past five years Amplus has utilized the latest in machine learning and automation to support accounts receivable...
Geneial Receives $2.3M NIH Grant for Decentralized Biomedical Data Platform
– Digital health company Geneial announces a $2.3M grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute to fund the development of their secure, decentralized platform. – Geneial will use $2.3M NIH award to build private, decentralized data platform facilitating research of genetic diseases. Geneial’s platform will connect researchers of rare genetic diseases with relevant data while preserving patient privacy. Geneial’s platform aims to help researchers leverage large datasets of rare disease populations, incentivizing custodians of biomedical data to grant researchers access to highly targeted biomedical data. This unique new award is part of a highly selective “Small Business Transition Grant for Early Career Scientists” program with fewer than ten companies funded to date.
How Health Systems Can Set A Robust Governance Strategy Over Clinical Taxonomy
Having a structured clinical taxonomy system in place is key to ensuring healthcare consumers are successfully finding care in the way they’re actually seeking it. The patient experience is enhanced when patients are able to find the right doctor and the right location for their individual health needs. By...
