There are differing views on the value of cognitive screening of older adults in a primary care setting. Many providers point to the lack of disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer’s Dementia and related dementias (ADRD) as a reason to not universally screen older adults for cognitive deficits. If I don’t have anything to give my patients to get better, what’s the point in revealing they might be at risk of dementia, or that they have early disease? Is dementia a ‘normal’ or ‘expected’ part of reaching older age? The answers to these questions are complex, but importantly, much more hopeful than we may realize. It is true that age is the strongest risk factor for an Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) diagnosis, the most common form of dementia; 10% of people in their 60s will be diagnosed with AD, but upon reaching their 80s, as much as 40% are diagnosed with AD (leading to approximately half a million cases every year). After age, genetics and family history play a large role in determining our dementia risk. But after that, who we are and how we lead our lives have the greatest impact on our likelihood of developing dementia. Thus, it is a misconception that without disease-modifying treatments, there is not much we can do to fight this terrible disease that robs us of our most valuable possession: our own identities.

11 DAYS AGO